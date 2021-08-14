Opera Lafayette's THE BLACKSMITH Will Be Performed at Wolf Trap in September
The public performance takes place on September 8th.
Opera Lafayette returns for a new season with Philidor's The Blacksmith at The Barns at Wolf Trap on September 8th and 9th. Opera Lafayette reimagines this 18th century French opéra comique, Le Maréchal ferrant, setting it in the 19th century American West. Joining Opera Lafayette's celebrated mainstay artists is the Grammy Award-winning American Songster Dom Flemons in his first operatic collaboration.
François-André Danican Philidor's 1761 village farce features mistaken identities, unrequited love, and sleeping potions. Opéra comique originally employed both singing and spoken dialogue and integrated French vaudeville songs. Opera Lafayette honors this tradition by weaving in traditional American folk songs in this vernacular and light-hearted English translation. The production's premiere took place last year in Mancos, Colorado on an historic blacksmith shop and barn located on Artistic Director Ryan Brown's family ranch. The September productions will be the DC premiere.
Tickets to the public performance on September 8th will be linked on the Opera Lafayette website (www.operalafayette.org/the-blacksmith) beginning Tuesday, August 17 and sold through Wolf Trap box office. The September 9th performance and benefit is limited to 150 seats. The evening will include pre-show cocktails, a recital by Emmy and Grammy-winning artist Dom Flemons, a performance of The Blacksmith, and a post-show champagne & dessert reception accompanied with a live announcement of our much-awaited 21-22 season by Artistic Director Ryan Brown. Tickets for September 9 are available now and can be purchased at www.operalafayette.org/benefits.
The Blacksmith features returning artists Pascale Beaudin and Dominique Côté with Opera Lafayette DC premieres for Joshua Conyers, Arnold Livingston Geis, and Frank Kelley. Making her Opera Lafayette main stage debut is soprano Emilie Faiella. Opera Lafayette Founder and Artistic Director Ryan Brown performs on fiddle with Grammy-winner Dom Flemons, Denver native Dylan Kober on guitar, and Doug Balliett, contrabass.
Cast:
Pascale Beaudin, soprano
Joshua Conyers, bass-baritone
Dominque Côté, baritone
Emilie Faiella, soprano
Frank Kelley, tenor
Arnold Livingston Geis, tenor
Ryan Brown, violin
Doug Balliett, contrabass
Dom Flemons, guitar
Dylan Kober, guitar
Creative Team:
Nick Olcott, stage direction
Lisa Schlenker, scenic design
Marsha LeBeouf, costume design
Keri Thibodeau, lighting design