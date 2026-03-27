Opera Lafayette's NEW WOMAN Will Conclude 2025/26 Season

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Opera Lafayette will present New Woman, a bold reimagining of the Classical era through music, fashion, and the female voice.

Fresh from her Metropolitan Opera debut, soprano Lauren Snouffer will perform in couture creations by Ralph Rucci, the designer celebrated for his sculptural form, precision, and line. T

The music of Gluck and J.C. Bach springs from a world that prized perfection above truth, demanding singers of dazzling virtuosity. Written for castrati like Caffarelli and Rauzzini, these arias showcased fantastical voices produced by altered bodies with superhuman breath, agility, and tone. Their heroes embody a heightened beauty.

The music of Maria Antonia Walpurgis and Marianna Martines, rooted in their own experience, asserted intelligence, agency, and artistry with their own distinct bravura at a time when female voices were often overlooked. Their heroines speak rather than symbolize and lead rather than plead.

Featuring Opera Lafayette's acclaimed period orchestra led by Patrick Quigley, New Woman brings into sharp focus how artifice and experience shaped the Classical world. Opera Lafayette invites audiences in Washington, DC, and New York City to discover how they still shape us today.

Performance Dates

Washington, DC

April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Sixth & I

New York City

May 2, 7:30 p.m.

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center