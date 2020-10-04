One-On-One Theatre Experience Woolgatherings Returns In Run-up To Election

Woolgatherings is currently running October 2-4, with additional performances added weekly, through October.

woolgatherings is returning this fall with a series of performances designed for an audience of one. Conceived and written by Pete Danelski and Jordan Clark Halsey, woolgatherings is an investigation into ritualized space, the nature of making connections, and the power of naming ghosts. The piece was originally produced as part of the inaugural Performance Interface Lab in April 2020. Last spring woolgatherings drew audiences from around the world, including four continents, thirteen US states and Washington, DC.

Leading up to the election, woolgatherings will return with weekly performances, beginning with five sold out performances, Oct. 2nd - 4th, and more performances being announced each week. The show's creators have committed to keeping all tickets Pay What You Can, as well as donating 50% of all ticket sales to a different pro-democracy or progressive cause each week. For the first weekend of performances half of all proceeds will be donated to Fair Fight, an organization founded by Stacey Abrams, dedicated to fighting voter suppression around the country. Audiences can go to the woolgatherings webpage to learn about performances and join the email list to be notified as shows are added.

"We wanted to keep building on the connections woolgatherings was able to create. While this is a time to fight and to work for a better future, we can't forget to save space for ourselves to step away from the chaos of the current day-to-day." Said Jordan Clark Halsey, one half of the creative team behind woolgatherings.

"We're looking forward to being surprised." The experience of woolgatherings is built around the individual audience member-the physical space they're in, the memories they hold on to," said co-conceiver and writer, Pete Danelski. "It's a living organism. "The show is always different because the world and the experiences we carry with us are constantly changing."

Woolgatherings is currently running October 2-4, with additional performances added weekly, through October. The show is designed for an audience of one and takes place over phone and Zoom. International audiences are welcome. Performances run approximately 25 minutes. For more information about the show, as well as to add your name to the email list to be notified visit the woolgatherings webpage.

