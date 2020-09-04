NextStop Theatre Company Introduces NextStop Cinema

Patrons can rent the theatre to have a safe and private viewing of their movie on our big screen!

NextStop Theatre Company is excited to introduce the "NextStop Cinema," where patrons can rent the entire theater for a private movie viewing experience! NextStop provides the big theater, high-powered projector, 16' screen, movie theater quality sound and a staff member, and the patron brings the movie (DVD, Blu-ray or streaming service) and a small group of family and friends. Of course, safety is the number one priority, and NextStop has implemented multiple new safety features and follows strict social distancing guidelines.

NextStop staff has heard that families have a great need right now for something safe and fun to do outside of the house, so offering these movies nights is a small way NextStop can serve the community. "Nothing makes me sadder than seeing a theater empty," says Evan Hoffmann, NextStop's Producing Artistic Director. "Yet, at the same time, it does represent endless possibilities! Since we do not feel the time is right yet for live performances, we thought we would try something completely different with our empty theater and let our beloved patrons make use of it for their own personal use and entertainment. It's the least we can do."

We believe "NextStop Cinema" is perfect for Family Movie Night, Date Night (or Double Date Night), The Big Game, Kids "Play Dates," Birthday Celebrations, Adult Social Gatherings, Company Events, and more! Movie theater popcorn is available at no extra charge, and outside food and beverage is permitted.

NextStop Theatre has been closed to public performances since cancelling the final weekend of "Ordinary Days" on March 12, 2020. NextStop held a small but overwhelmingly popular education program this summer, serving 185 students for in-person, socially-distant theater classes. NextStop plans to make additional announcements about fall education programs and outdoor programming in the coming days. The nonprofit is also in the midst of a major fundraising campaign, the NextStop Now Fund . We have raised two thirds of the $100,000 goal so far. The funds go toward keeping the theatre afloat during the shutdown, as will revenues from the NextStop Cinema.

NextStop Cinema rentals are $50 per hour (minimum 3 hours) plus a $50 refundable deposit. Dates are currently available in September. Contact info@nextstoptheatre.org with questions or to arrange a rental for a date/time not listed. Visit for more information and to book: www.NextStopTheatre.org/nextstop-cinema.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You