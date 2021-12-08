NextStop Theatre Announces Schedule For Early 2022

Producing Artistic Director Evan Hoffmann has announced NextStop Theatre Company's new schedule of shows for the first half of 2022. The new schedule represents the gradual return and ongoing expansion of the organization's productions following the pandemic, as well as a continuation of their longstanding commitment to offering a diverse array of theatrical styles and stories, in and for the Northern Virginia community.

"After successfully being able to return to smaller productions this Fall, we are unbelievably excited to take the second half of our season to the next level," said Hoffmann. "Audiences are clearly ready to rediscover all the power, magic, and joy of live theatre and we are certain that these shows will not disappoint!"

In late January 2022, the second half of the season begins with Every Brilliant Thing, a remarkable play that explores the precarious balance between the highest highs and lowest lows of life. Guided by an unnamed narrator, the audience is drawn into the story of a young boy who tries to cure his mother's depression by creating a list of all the most wonderful things in the world. At times humorous and at others gut-wrenching, this extraordinary, interactive play brings the actor and audience along together on a unique journey of shared discovery and catharsis. Every Brilliant Thing is by Duncan MacMillan, will be directed by Nicole Maneffa (NextStop's Matilda) and star Nextstop's Producing Artistic Director, Evan Hoffmann, as the Narrator. The production will perform from January 21 through February 13, 2022.

At the end of February, NextStop will stage The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. This hilarious and heartfelt comedy tells the story of Casey, an out-of-work Elvis impersonator, determined to find his spotlight and take care of his pregnant wife. Imagine his surprise when the solution he finds means trading in the King's rhinestone jumpsuit for the bedazzled gown of a drag queen! Filled with witty banter, snazzy dance moves, and fabulous costumes, this warm and engaging love story challenges our notions of identity and family with remarkable depth and insight. The Legend of Georgia McBride will be directed by Lisa Bailey and perform from February 25 through March 20, 2022.

In April, NextStop is honored to present Nat Turner in Jerusalem by Nathan Alan Davis, a powerful, historical drama about a significant chapter in Virginia and American history. In August 1831, Nat Turner led a slave uprising that shook the conscience of the nation. Turner's startling account of his prophecy and the insurrection was recorded and published by attorney Thomas R. Gray. This timely play imagines Turner's final night in a jail cell in Jerusalem, Virginia, as he is revisited by Gray and they reckon with what has passed, and what the dawn will bring. Nat Turner in Jerusalem will be directed by Bryanda Minix (NextStop's An Act of God) and will perform from April 1-17, 2022.

As we emerge from winter, NextStop will partner in April with Reston Town Center to present a very special free-for-all, outdoor production of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The collaboration is a Theatre in the Park initiative that was first imagined in 2019, but was delayed by the pandemic. Both NextStop and Reston Town Center are optimistic that this production might launch a new community tradition of bringing free theater to the amphitheater in Reston Town Square Park, right in the heart of the Reston Town Center. A Midsummer Night's Dream will be directed by Christopher Michael Richardsond (NextStop's A Turn of the Screw) and will have three free performances on April 30, 31, and May 1, 2022.

Capping off the season will be NextStop's much anticipated return to full-scale, live musical theatre with a toe-tapping production of Lucky Stiff, featuring a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical, Anastasia). Harry Witherspoon is an unassuming shoe salesman with a truly boring life, until he is left $6 million in his uncle's will. The only catch is that in order to cash in on his inheritance, Harry must first successfully take his uncle's corpse on one final vacation to exotic Monte Carlo! Lucky Stiff will be directed and choreographed by Robert Mintz (NextStop's Singin' in the Rain) and will run from May 19-June 12, 2022.

NextStop will continue their current policies requiring proof of vaccination and mask wearing at all times in the building (with the exception of performers on stage) for the foreseeable future. However, in the new year, the theater will return to their full 100-seat capacity and re-open the bar car for drinks and snacks before performances.

NextStop Theatre Company remains fully committed to placing the health and safety of their staff, artists, and community above all else. As such, NextStop maintains the right to cancel any performances and/or productions, should circumstances prove necessary. NextStop will offer full refunds in the event of cancellation and/or should a patron become uncomfortable with attending a live performance.