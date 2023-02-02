Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

News: CREATIVISTS IN DIALOGUE: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life is Now Live on Substack

The podcast hosted by two long time Waashingtonians features creativists from the DC area.

Feb. 02, 2023  

News: CREATIVISTS IN DIALOGUE: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life is Now Live on Substack

A new local podcast, Creativists in Dialogue: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life, launched February 1, 2023, at Creativists.substack.com. Supported in part by a fellowship to producer Elizabeth Bruce from the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, Creativists in Dialogue features thoughtful, in-depth interviews with people from all walks of life about the role creativity plays in shaping who they are.

News: CREATIVISTS IN DIALOGUE: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life is Now Live on Substack
L-R Elizabeth Bruce and Robert Michael Oliver.

Bruce and Co-Host Robert Michael Oliver, both longtime DC writers, educators, and theatre artists, explore creativity at both the practical level and at the process level. As Oliver notes, "the podcast, on occasion, delves into the philosophical dimensions of creativity that might have influenced a person's life and work." Importantly, Bruce adds, "not all the people we interview are 'artists'-though several are-but they all live their creativity every day in the fields of expertise, their relationships, and beyond." Oliver states, "In other words, we approach creativity as a vital force to a healthy life. Not only does it change the world, but it changes who a person is and how they see themselves."

News: CREATIVISTS IN DIALOGUE: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life is Now Live on Substack
Joy Jones

The full interviews for Creativists in Dialogue post online at https://creativists.substack.com, with a new interview posting each week beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The inaugural interview features well known DC novelist, playwright, poet, educator, and public speaker Joy Jones. Jones, a native Washingtonian, is a longtime member of the Black Women's Playwrights group, and is the author of the award-winning YA novel, Jayla Jumps In, as well as Fearless Public Speaking. In the podcast, Jones discusses DC Retro Jumpers, a Double Dutch jump roping group she and other 50+ year old women founded, including the group's recent trip to Russia as Good Will Ambassadors. For more information about Joy Jones click here.

Other upcoming interviewees for Creativists in Dialogue include Nigerian international chessmaster Oladapo Adu, Avant Garde theatre artist and former Artistic Director of DCAC B. Stanley, early childhood educators Ricky Green and Anthony Watts, and award-winning DC poet Naomi Ayala. Many other DC and area artists, writers, educators, scientists, and entrepreneurs will also be featured in forthcoming interviews. Clips from interviews will be widely available on Creativists in Dialogue's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

For more information, visit Creativists.substack.com where listeners can either pledge or receive a temporary free subscription. For more information about the co-hosts visit https://elizabethbrucedc.com or https://rmichaeloliver.com.



KING CENTER announces Space Coast Ballet - Celebration Of Dance and Classic Albums Live Se Photo
KING CENTER announces Space Coast Ballet - Celebration Of Dance and Classic Albums Live Season Ticket Packages
Space Coast Ballet will bring Celebration of Dance to the King Center for the Performing Arts, featuring Russian Ballet Orlando and the Best of Brevard on Sunday, April 30th at 7 PM. This is a unique opportunity where attendees will be able to see a professional company and talent from the community perform together on the same stage!
Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronichs HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES is Coming to Shakes Photo
Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich's HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES is Coming to Shakespeare Theatre Company
Shakespeare Theatre Company will present a new work this season from multi-Tony nominated Moisés Kaufman, Amanda Gronich, and Tectonic Theatre Project (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife): Here There Are Blueberries.  
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Keegan Theatre Photo
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Keegan Theatre
In a world of fake news, alternate facts, social media frenzy and an increasingly opinionated and polarized public/audience, the issues raised in the intellectually challenging play The Lifespan of a Fact are more relevant than ever.  Now being presented at the Keegan Theatre, this play may be short in length, but it probingly explores the weighty issues of the passion of the essay writer/prose stylist versus the scrupulous and zealous fact-checking of the journalist/article writer.
Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE At Strathmore Music Center Photo
Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE At Strathmore Music Center
The phrase “Mandy Patinkin in Concert” should always draw audiences, but this particular 'Being Alive' tour is just a lovely and loving performance, and it’s one well worth seeing. Patinkin is pure joy on the stage, and the feeling is catching.

From This Author - Elliot Lanes

Elliot Lanes has been working in theatre for over 20 years as a PSM, Sound Designer, Board Op....you get the idea. He has had the pleasure of working with some of DC's finest artists at venues ... (read more about this author)


News: CREATIVISTS IN DIALOGUE: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life is Now Live on SubstackNews: CREATIVISTS IN DIALOGUE: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life is Now Live on Substack
February 2, 2023

A new local podcast, Creativists in Dialogue: A Podcast Embracing the Creative Life, launches February 1, 2023, at Creativists.substack.com. Supported in part by a fellowship to producer Elizabeth Bruce from the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, Creativists in Dialogue features thoughtful, in-depth interviews with people from all walks of life about the role creativity plays in shaping who they are. 
Interview: Theatre Life with Thomas FloydInterview: Theatre Life with Thomas Floyd
December 29, 2022

Today’s subject Thomas Floyd is someone you probably know if you are a regular reader of The Washington Post. Thomas is an arts journalist who contributes features on theater, movies, television, books and comedy for the Weekend and Style sections. He also writes theater, film, and literary criticism. That is more than enough for one person right there, but Thomas has another side to him as a writer and it’s one you might not think of.
Interview: Theatre Life with Norm LewisInterview: Theatre Life with Norm Lewis
December 22, 2022

Today's subject Norm Lewis is probably best known for his rich baritone sound and superb acting in several Broadway musicals. His tour de force performance opposite Audra McDonald in Porgy and Bess is still one of the great modern-day performances.
Review: Joshua Henry at Kennedy Center as part of Renée Fleming's VOICES SeriesReview: Joshua Henry at Kennedy Center as part of Renée Fleming's VOICES Series
December 20, 2022

Every once in awhile I go to a concert and say “Wow! He/She is very talented but is trying too hard to win over the audience”. That was my impression after watching one of the stars of the current Broadway revival of Into The Woods Joshua Henry this past Saturday night at Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater.
Interview: Theatre Life with Michael UrieInterview: Theatre Life with Michael Urie
December 20, 2022

Some of you might know today's subject Michael Urie from his work on the tv series Ugly Betty but his career as a stage, film and TV actor goes far beyond that one famous TV show. He can currently be seen onstage at Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) in Jane Anger playing the role of William Shakespeare. The production runs through January 8th at STC's Klein Theatre.
share