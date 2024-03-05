NANCY Comes to Mosaic Theater Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mosaic Theater Company will present the world premiere of Nancy, an audacious and funny new play exploring ancestry, ambition and motherhood through the figures of Nancy Reagan and Esmeralda, a Navajo mother. One of the most commissioned playwrights in America, Rhiana Yazzie is a Navajo Nation citizen, the founder of New Native Theatre and a writer on AMC’s Dark Winds. Directed by Ken-Matt Martin, Nancy runs March 28-April 21, 2024 and is presented in partnership with New Native Theatre.

ABOUT NANCY

It’s 1985 in Washington, DC, and two women are trying to steer their futures—Nancy Reagan from the White House, orchestrating her husband “Ronnie’s” political career according to daily astrological trends, and Esmeralda, a Navajo mother advocating for her community. Their worlds converge over an unbelievable discovery—Nancy has a direct familial connection to Pocahontas. Strange history collides with ‘80s nostalgia in this epic story that cuts through the veneer of shoulder pads, neon, and Van Halen with irreverent heart and deep empathy. Award-winning playwright Rhiana Yazzie makes her East Coast premiere with a very DC play about ancestry, ambition and motherhood.

“Rhiana has written an epic, kaleidoscopic play that dives into some of the biggest questions of our day, including ‘who owns American history?’” said Mosaic Theater Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas. “She humanizes the very complicated figure of Nancy Reagan and gives voice to a woman who often goes overlooked, the figure of Esmeralda, a Navajo mother. Her play looks at the commonalities between these two disconnected women in the way that only great dramatists can. Rhiana is one of the most commissioned and celebrated playwrights in America, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Washington with this world premiere production.”

As part of its Reflection Series, Mosaic will host the following events:

March 2 at 2 p.m. at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian: Join NMAI and Mosaic Theater for a special conversation with Navajo playwright, filmmaker, director, performer, and producer Rhiana Yazzie, moderated by Hayley Finn of Theater J.

April 4 after the evening performance of Nancy at Mosaic Theater: In partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, Mosaic Theater will host a talkback with Janet Clark, Supervisory Cultural Arts Program Specialist at Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

April 14 after the matinee performance of Nancy at Mosaic Theater: Mosaic Theater will host a talkback with the artists from Nancy.