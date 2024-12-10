Mount Vernon Virtuosi, Baltimore Based Chamber Orchestra, Performs Mozart at DC Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mount Vernon Virtuosi (MVI), a Baltimore Based chamber orchestra founded and led by acclaimed cellist Amit Peled will perform a free “Mozart in Jeans” concert on Sunday, December 15 at 3pm at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Washington. The church is at 4001 Yuma St. NW one block south of the Tenleytown Metro Station. Guest artists, violist C J Chang and violinist Juliette Kang of the Philadelphia Orchestra will join the MVI to play Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante and Symphony No. 29

Chang is the principal violist of the The Philadelphia Orchestra. He is also a professor at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore and faculty member of the Aspen Music Festival.

Kang is first associate concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra. She has performed as a violin soloist for the San Francisco Symphony and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra among others.

Amit Peled, conductor, founded the orchestra in 2018 as a place for young artists to grow professionally. In a recent interview with Baltimore Sun columnist Dan Rodericks, Peled said while describing the purpose of MVI, “So when you leave the Music House, eventually, you will go to Iowa City or to Oklahoma City and work instead of being depressed that you’re not Yo-Yo Ma.”

There are seventeen string players in the MVI who work and perform during their two year residency. They regularly perform in inner city schools, prisons, the Pratt Library, hospitals and the Bender Jewish Community Center in Rockville.

Comments