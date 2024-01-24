Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10

Mosaic Theater Company's benefit The Spark 2024 will honor two of Mosaic's pioneering leaders: Mosaic Theater Co-Founder Dan Logan of the Revada Foundation and Atlas Performing Arts Center Founder Jane Lang. The event will take place February 10 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center from 3-6:30pm.

The Spark 2024 is a uniquely Mosaic event with exclusive performances from Helen Hayes Award winner Felicia Curry, Jeff-Award and Drama Desk Award winner Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson with emcee Craig Wallace and DJ Nick the 1da. The event will also feature a sneak peek of Mosaic's 10th Anniversary Season, delicacies from Busboys & Poets, signature cocktails and a curated auction. All proceeds support Mosaic's bold and ambitious productions, education programs, and engagement efforts.



Jane Lang practiced law in Washington, D.C., for more than 30 years, becoming a successful litigator on behalf of victims of workplace discrimination with her late husband, Paul Sprenger, before undertaking a second career in the arts and philanthropy. She produced: the Helen Hayes award-winning play Leaving the Summer Land; the widely-acclaimed play Beyond Glory that traveled to Chicago, Broadway and around the world; Spunk; and, in 2008, Good Night Moon, which was recognized with three Helen Hayes nominations for excellence. Since 2001, Jane has devoted much of her time to the development and governance of the non-profit Atlas Performing Arts Center on H Street. She has received numerous awards for reinventing the Atlas and leading the revitalization of H Street NE in Washington, D.C., where she lives.

Jane has two children, three stepchildren and fourteen grandchildren. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Swarthmore College and holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Atlas, the Eugene M. Lang Foundation and Swarthmore College.

Established in 2015, the Revada Foundation funds the arts and social justice. The foundation's board comprises four family members: Dan and Gloria Logan; their son, Andrew; and their daughter, Liz. The majority of the foundation's grantees are organizations in the D.C. area, and Dan Logan, the foundation's president, is particularly passionate about supporting theater in D.C. Dan believes steadfastly that theater is an essential art form—one with the power to spark conversation, catalyze social change and build communities. He also believes, as he says, “the arts are for everyone.” Dan's love of theater led him to co-found Mosaic with Ari Roth in 2014. The Revada Foundation has been the theater's leading supporter ever since.

Mosaic Theater Company of DC produces bold, culturally diverse theater that illuminates critical issues, elevates fresh voices, and sparks connection among communities throughout our region and beyond. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas and Managing Director Serge Seiden, Mosaic produces plays that both entertain and enlighten, using art to build empathy amongst diverse people united by the magic of theater, and hopes to build community by reflecting the many cultures that call DC home. Georgetown University recently honored Reginald L. Douglas with the 2024 John Thompson Jr. Legacy of a Dream Award for his work championing diverse voices and spurring dialogue across communities through theater.