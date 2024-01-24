Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10

Event features performances by Felicia Curry, Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson with emcee Craig Wallace and DJ Nick "tha 1da".

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards Photo 4 SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards

Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10

Mosaic Theater Company's benefit The Spark 2024 will honor two of Mosaic's pioneering leaders: Mosaic Theater Co-Founder Dan Logan of the Revada Foundation and Atlas Performing Arts Center Founder Jane Lang. The event will take place February 10 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center from 3-6:30pm.  

The Spark 2024 is a uniquely Mosaic event with exclusive performances from Helen Hayes Award winner Felicia Curry, Jeff-Award and Drama Desk Award winner Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson with emcee Craig Wallace and DJ Nick the 1da. The event will also feature a sneak peek of Mosaic's 10th Anniversary Season, delicacies from Busboys & Poets, signature cocktails and a curated auction. All proceeds support Mosaic's bold and ambitious productions, education programs, and engagement efforts.


Jane Lang practiced law in Washington, D.C., for more than 30 years, becoming a successful litigator on behalf of victims of workplace discrimination with her late husband, Paul Sprenger, before undertaking a second career in the arts and philanthropy. She produced: the Helen Hayes award-winning play Leaving the Summer Land; the widely-acclaimed play Beyond Glory that traveled to Chicago, Broadway and around the world; Spunk; and, in 2008, Good Night Moon, which was recognized with three Helen Hayes nominations for excellence. Since 2001, Jane has devoted much of her time to the development and governance of the non-profit Atlas Performing Arts Center on H Street. She has received numerous awards for reinventing the Atlas and leading the revitalization of H Street NE in Washington, D.C., where she lives.

Jane has two children, three stepchildren and fourteen grandchildren. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Swarthmore College and holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Atlas, the Eugene M. Lang Foundation and Swarthmore College.

Established in 2015, the Revada Foundation funds the arts and social justice. The foundation's board comprises four family members: Dan and Gloria Logan; their son, Andrew; and their daughter, Liz. The majority of the foundation's grantees are organizations in the D.C. area, and Dan Logan, the foundation's president, is particularly passionate about supporting theater in D.C. Dan believes steadfastly that theater is an essential art form—one with the power to spark conversation, catalyze social change and build communities. He also believes, as he says, “the arts are for everyone.” Dan's love of theater led him to co-found Mosaic with Ari Roth in 2014. The Revada Foundation has been the theater's leading supporter ever since. 

Mosaic Theater Company of DC produces bold, culturally diverse theater that illuminates critical issues, elevates fresh voices, and sparks connection among communities throughout our region and beyond. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas and Managing Director Serge Seiden, Mosaic produces plays that both entertain and enlighten, using art to build empathy amongst diverse people united by the magic of theater, and hopes to build community by reflecting the many cultures that call DC home. Georgetown University recently honored Reginald L. Douglas with the 2024 John Thompson Jr. Legacy of a Dream Award for his work championing diverse voices and spurring dialogue across communities through theater.



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: A COMMEDIA ROMEO AND JULIET at Faction Of Fools Theatre Company Photo
Review: A COMMEDIA ROMEO AND JULIET at Faction Of Fools Theatre Company

Commedia dell’Arte was a theatrical style that developed in Italy more than 450 years ago. Intended for the lower classes, with exuberant physical movement, improvisation, lots of masks and stock characters like the Harlequin and Pulcinella, it was a celebratory perfect for the carnivale circuit.

2
Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG Photo
Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG

Following a world premiere film adaptation in 2021 and a successful 2022-23 national tour, Folger Theatre, in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, announces the return of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo. Where We Belong is on stage at Folger Theatre February 15 – March 10, 2024.

3
Feature: An Advocate in Providing Arts For All Deb Gottesmans Passion is Awe Inspiring Photo
Feature: An Advocate in Providing Arts For All Deb Gottesman's Passion is Awe Inspiring

If you have been following my writings over the years, you know that when someone asks me about what arts in education to go to in the DMV, The Theatre Lab School of The Dramatic Arts is the ONLY one I will recommend. For over thirty years, The Theatre Lab has been helmed by co-Founders Deb Gottesman and Buzz Mauro. Their philosophy of arts education for all makes them an organization that just keeps raising the bar for what arts education should look like across the country and the world.

4
Review: AMERICAN OPERA INITIATIVE: Three 20-Minute Operas at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: AMERICAN OPERA INITIATIVE: Three 20-Minute Operas at Kennedy Center

What did our critic think of AMERICAN OPERA INITIATIVE: THREE 20-MINUTE OPERAS at Kennedy Center?

More Hot Stories For You

Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10
Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONGPhotos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG
GALA Theatre Presents THE PALACIOS SISTERS LAS HERMANAS PALACIOSGALA Theatre Presents THE PALACIOS SISTERS LAS HERMANAS PALACIOS
The Washington Ballet Presents JAZZ ICONS – A VALENTINE TRIBUTE TO ICONIC DANCE AND MUSICThe Washington Ballet Presents JAZZ ICONS – A VALENTINE TRIBUTE TO ICONIC DANCE AND MUSIC

Videos

Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour Video
Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes To Kennedy Center Next Month Video
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes To Kennedy Center Next Month
Washington National Opera Presents The 11th Season Of American Opera Initiative Featuring Three World Premieres Video
Washington National Opera Presents The 11th Season Of American Opera Initiative Featuring Three World Premieres
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
Arsenic and Old Lace in Washington, DC Arsenic and Old Lace
The Gaithersburg Arts Barn (1/12-1/28)Tracker
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Congregation Har Shalom (2/03-2/04)Tracker VIDEOS
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence in Washington, DC The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
Pop-Up Comedy Show in Shaw in Washington, DC Pop-Up Comedy Show in Shaw
Pop Fizz Bar (1/30-1/30)
Camerata Ireland in Washington, DC Camerata Ireland
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Liszt in Washington, DC Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Liszt
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/03-3/03)
Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road in Washington, DC Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/03-2/03)
Amm(i)gone in Washington, DC Amm(i)gone
Woolly Mammoth Theatre (4/20-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You