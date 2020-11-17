Monumental To Produce BYOB Fundraiser

The fundraiser will be presented via Zoom on December 6th.

On Sunday, December 6th at noon, Monumental Theatre Company will host a virtual brunch fundraiser. BYOB will feature performances from Monumental favorites and the introduction of the company's new Artistic Advisors. Sponsorships are available for $50, $150, or $600 and include everything you need to enjoy your brunch from your own home.

A group of generous donors will be matching all donations up to $5,000. The BYOB cast features: Sarah Anne Sillers, Da'Von Moody, Bethel Elias, Lauren Farnell, and Christian Montgomery. The band features: Marika Countouris, Jonas Creason, and Sam Carolla. Video by Chris Mueller. Audio by Alec Green. Video Editing by Michael Windsor.

The fundraiser will be presented via Zoom on December 6th and will run approximately 90 minutes. Sponsored by Bob Hebda, Renee Klish, and Anonymous. Tickets are available on Monumental's website (https://www.monumentaltheatre.org/shows-events).

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You