Marin Alsop and Louis Langrée to Headline Prague Summer Nights 2027
The festival will present fully staged productions of Mozart operas and orchestral performances in Prague and Tábor.
Classical Movements has announced that internationally acclaimed conductors Marin Alsop and Louis Langrée will return to headline Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival 2027, taking place from June 19 to July 19, 2027, in Prague and Tábor, Czech Republic.
Alsop and Langrée will serve as distinguished guest conductors, leading performances by the Prague Summer Nights Orchestra in some of the Czech Republic's most celebrated venues. Langrée will conduct the orchestra's opening symphonic performance, while Alsop will lead a major performance at Prague's renowned Smetana Hall. Festival instrumentalists and assistant conductors will work closely with both conductors through rehearsals and performances.
Prague Summer Nights welcomes up to 125 students annually across its programs, offering emerging opera singers, instrumentalists, conductors, coaches, stage directors, and arts administrators intensive training, masterclasses, coaching, and career-building performance opportunities. Participants work closely with distinguished faculty and mentors affiliated with Juilliard, New England Conservatory, Peabody, Oberlin, Northwestern, Manhattan School of Music, and Prague's National Theatre, alongside members of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and Czech Philharmonic.
PSN 2027 Highlights
- Fully staged productions of Mozart's The Magic Flute and Le nozze di Figaro at Prague's historic Estates Theatre.
- Three orchestral performances: one conducted by Louis Langrée in Tábor; one featuring The Washington Chorus performing Mozart's Requiem under Eugene Rogers at Prague's Smetana Hall; and one at Prague's Smetana Hall featuring Marin Alsop and the world premiere of a newly commissioned fanfare-style work by Czech composer Sylvie Bodorová.
- An opera scenes performance at Divadlo Oskara Nedbala in Tábor, featuring scenes from beloved Czech, Italian, German, and French operas.
- A chamber music concert.
- A Cabaret Night at the Royal Theatre and Club Chic in Prague.
Applications for PSN 2027 are now open, with scholarships available.
More information: https://www.praguesummernights.com
About Prague Summer Nights
Produced by Classical Movements, Prague Summer Nights is an international opera and orchestra festival dedicated to developing the next generation of classical music professionals. Held over one month in Prague and Tábor, the festival combines intensive artistic training and mentorship with fully staged opera productions, orchestral performances, and chamber concerts in some of Europe's most iconic venues. Its immersive program gives young artists practical experience onstage and behind the scenes, helping them build the skills, confidence, and professional relationships essential to a career in classical music.
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