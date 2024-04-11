Mandy Gonzalez & More to be Featured in The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2024–25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hylton Performing Arts Center has revealed its 2024–25 season of performances, featuring an array of artists, ensembles, and productions as part of its four main series: Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, American Roots Series, and Matinee Idylls.

Season subscriptions are currently on sale to Friends of the Hylton Center at HyltonCenter.org/preview or by phone at 703-993-7700. Subscriptions go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 24 and individual tickets for performances go on sale on Thursday, August 1. More details about the upcoming season are available at HyltonCenter.org.



The Hylton Center also shared select 2024–25 programming for its Arts Partners, including performances by Creative And Performing Arts Center, Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, and Prince William Little Theatre.



Executive Director Rick Davis shared, “The Hylton Center is all about creating community. The 2024–25 season delivers on that promise more fully than ever before, offering so many distinctive and richly varied reasons for people to come together in the presence of brilliant and engaging artistry. We are so excited to bring this lineup of outstanding performers to our exquisite venue, widely praised as one of the finest theaters in the Mid-Atlantic region, and a source of real pride in Manassas, Prince William County, and Greater Northern Virginia.”



“The upcoming season will give our audiences access to a wide variety of unique artistic experiences, easily enjoyed from the comfort of our beautiful spaces,” said Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. “Ever wondered what goes into making a radio broadcast? Join us for a recording of Mountain Stage hosted by Kathy Mattea, featuring seasoned legends and emerging stars from folk, blues, country, and beyond. Or explore different cultures with our Artists-in-Residence: the Villalobos Brothers, a GRAMMY Award-winning contemporary Mexican ensemble, and Elena Moon Park, who won a Parent’s Choice Award for her all-ages folk music from around the globe with an emphasis on East Asia.”



She added, “I’m also thrilled to be continuing a partnership with the Hylton Center’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative, presenting two special performances which celebrate our military-connected community: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert and an Armed Forces Day Celebration with the American Festival Pops Orchestra.”



Hylton Presents—the mainstage series that spotlights talents from various genres on the Merchant Hall stage—returns with national and International Artists of note. This series opens the 2024–25 Hylton Center season on September 22 with Capitol Fools, a new musical parody ensemble that traces its DNA to the political comedy troupe Capitol Steps.



Hylton Presents highlights include Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert on October 6, in which a live music ensemble performs the GRAMMY Award-winning songs along to the film’s screening, and the audience is invited to join in singing them; an early celebration of “Día de los Muertos” with Hylton Center Artist-in-Residence Villalobos Brothers on October 26; Cirque Kalabanté’s Afrique en Cirque, a multi-sensory extravaganza that fuses African arts and European circus traditions on November 16 and 17; The Acting Company on February 15 with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors by Tony Award nominee Christina Anderson; the highly sought-after Czech National Symphony Orchestra in a program of Romantic and Neo-Romantic era works by Liszt, Barber, and Dvořák on February 23; a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with JigJam on March 14, sharing its infectious blend of “Irish bluegrass” and American folk music; dynamic and inspirational percussive dance by Chloé Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies LIVE on March 22, which weaves together inspiring stories with everything from pop and hip-hop to salsa and R&B music; and a live taping of Mountain Stage hosted by Kathy Mattea, a broadcast featuring musical legends and emerging stars presented by the GRAMMY Award-winning country and bluegrass singer on April 6.



Hylton Presents features festive programs as well, such as A Chanticleer Christmas by the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer on December 1; the classical crossover quartet Sons of Serendip on December 8, performing songs from their holiday album; the American Festival Pops Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season on December 13; and Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas, featuring ancient Gaelic carols, Irish tunes, and Christmas melodies on December 15.



The 2024–25 Hylton Presents series features two performances that celebrate Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert—starring the actress and singer best known for her roles in Hamilton, Wicked, and In the Heights—performing songs from Broadway, films, and her debut album, Fearless on November 9; and a musical tribute by the American Festival Pops Orchestra on May 17 to commemorate Armed Forces Day. These programs are presented in collaboration with the Hylton Center’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative, which has served as an arts and community hub and welcomed over 14,000 military-connected people since 2014. As a proud sponsor of these two performances, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative will provide a limited number of free tickets for Veterans and Servicemembers.



Returning audience favorites as part of Hylton Presents include the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, joining forces with world-renowned jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton, for a program that showcases the integrity and versatility of percussion on October 5; and pianist Jeffrey Siegel and his Keyboard Conversations® on March 2, featuring music and commentary around four of the most popular classical composers of all time: Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Debussy, and Liszt.



Hylton Family Series continues in the 2024–25 season, offering quality entertainment for children and families. Magic, robotics, and humor come together in a unique show by Mario the Maker Magician on September 29; Enchantment Theatre Company returns with an adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s My Father’s Dragon, featuring original music, puppets, and scenic effects on November 23; Hylton Center Artist-in-Residence Elena Moon Park & Friends celebrates folk and children’s music from around the globe, with a focus on East and Southeast Asia, on February 8; the Tony Award-winning musical A Year With Frog and Toad—based on the beloved children’s books by Arnold Lobel—tells a story of friendship on March 29, sharing two best friends whose friendship endures the four seasons.



Once again, American Roots Series brings the best in bluegrass, jazz, blues, and more as part of the 2024–25 season. The North Carolina quintet Balsam Range makes its Hylton Center debut with an evening of mountain music on October 19; trumpet soloist Graham Breedlove and his group offer New Orleans music and original tunes in a festive Mardi Gras celebration on January 25; blues and soul prodigy Dylan Triplett appears with his band on February 8; and GRAMMY Award-winning banjoist Alison Brown closes the series with an intimate concert of roots music on March 29.



Matinee Idylls also returns in the new season with hour-long chamber concerts in the early afternoon, followed by a coffee and dessert reception. From Helsinki, Erinys Quartet performs string quartets by Bartók and Beethoven on October 16; violinist and singer Tara McNeill and pianist Alexander Bernstein combine Irish standards and classical gems on November 13; singers from Virginia Opera share famous arias and duets, as well as Broadway tunes and familiar songs, in A Taste of Opera on February 5; and the Juan Megna Trio,led by the Mason alumnus and professor with musical roots in Argentina and Brazil, performs blended jazz and more on March 5.



A full listing of 2024–25 Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, American Roots Series, and Matinee Idylls performances follows. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place in Merchant Hall at the Hylton Performing Arts Center located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.



Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change. For the most up-to-date programming information, visit: HyltonCenter.org.





Hylton Performing Arts Center 2024–25 Season:

Full Performance Descriptions: HyltonCenter.org



2024–25 Hylton Presents Series:



Hylton Presents offers an unbeatable showcase of talent in the Hylton Center’s Merchant Hall from renowned national and International Artists.

Capitol Fools

Sunday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Jeff Hamilton

Jim Carroll, artistic director

Saturday, October 5 at 8 p.m.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

Sunday, October 6 at 4 p.m.

Artist-in-Residence

Villalobos Brothers

Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m.

Mandy Gonzalez in Concert

Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

Cirque Kalabanté

Afrique en Cirque

Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 at 2 p.m.

Chanticleer

A Chanticleer Christmas

Sunday, December 1 at 4 p.m.

Sons of Serendip

Sunday, December 8 at 4 p.m.

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Peter Wilson, conductor

Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas

Sunday, December 15 at 2 and 5 p.m.

The Acting Company

The Comedy of Errors

Written by William Shakespeare

Adapted by Christina Anderson

Directed by Devin Brain

Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m.

Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Steven Mercurio, music director

Sandy Cameron, violin

Maxim Lando, piano

Sunday, February 23 at 4 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

A Few of Our Favorite Things

Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

JigJam

Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

Chloé Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies LIVE

Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

Mountain Stage hosted by Kathy Mattea

Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Armed Forces Day Celebration

Peter Wilson, conductor

Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m.





2024–25 Hylton Family Series:



Hylton Family Series is an inspiring series with children in mind—great family entertainment at affordable family prices in Merchant Hall and Gregory Family Theater.

Mario the Maker Magician

Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m.

Enchantment Theatre Company

My Father’s Dragon

Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Artist-in-Residence

Elena Moon Park & Friends

Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m.

Gregory Family Theater

A Year With Frog and Toad

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.





2024–25 Hylton Center American Roots Series:



American Roots Series features up-close, down-home concerts with the best of bluegrass, country, blues, and more. Enjoy a casual setting in the Gregory Family Theater with food and beverage available for purchase.

Balsam Range

Saturday, October 19 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Graham Breedlove Group

Saturday, January 25 at 5 p.m.

Dylan Triplett

Saturday, February 8 at 5 p.m.

Alison Brown

Saturday, March 29 at 5 and 8 p.m.





2024–25 Hylton Center Matinee Idylls:



Matinee Idylls presents a series of intimate performances by a variety of distinguished artists. These delightful afternoons feature a one-hour concert, followed by a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.

Concert at 1:30 p.m.

Dessert reception following the concert

Erinys Quartet

Wednesday, October 16

Tara McNeill and Alexander Bernstein

Wednesday, November 13

Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera

Wednesday, February 5

Juan Megna Trio

Wednesday, March 5





2024–25 Hylton Center Arts Partners:



Hylton Center Arts Partners are based in Prince William County and the City of Manassas and are evidence of the extraordinary talents and resources that exist in the area.

Prince William Little Theatre

110 in the Shade

July 12, 19 at 8 p.m.

July 13, 20 at 2 and 7 p.m.

July 14, 21 at 2 p.m.

Gregory Family Theater

Prince William Little Theatre

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

October 4–5, 11–12 at 8 p.m.

October 6, 13 at 2 p.m.

Gregory Family Theater

Manassas Chorale

Salute to Heroes and Heroines

Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Ballet Theatre

Dracula

October 18–19 at 7:30 p.m.

October 20 at 3 p.m.

Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Prisms

Sunday, October 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Creative And Performing Arts Center

Black Nativity by Langston Hughes

Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

Manassas Chorale

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Prince William Little Theatre

Christmas Belles

December 13–14, 20–21 at 8 p.m.

December 15, 22 at 2 p.m.

Gregory Family Theater

Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Family Concert: Reveries

Saturday, December 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Manassas Ballet Theatre

The Nutcracker

December 18–22 at 7:30 p.m.

December 21–23 at 3 p.m.

Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Expressions

Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Ballet Theatre

Love

March 7–8 at 7:30 p.m.

March 9 at 3 p.m.

Prince William Little Theatre

The Secret Garden: The Musical

March 14, 21 at 8 p.m.

March 15, 22 at 2 and 7 p.m.

March 16, 23 at 2 p.m.

Gregory Family Theater

Manassas Chorale

Come to the Music

Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Fantasies

Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Ballet Theatre

The Sleeping Beauty

May 9–10 at 7:30 p.m.

May 10–11 at 3 p.m.

Manassas Chorale

Princesses and Pirates

Friday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

