MOIPEI to Present THE WATER IS WIDE At The Kennedy Center This Week

Composed of triplets Mary, Maggy, and Marta of Nairobi, Kenya, Moipei will sing an eclectic mix of styles illustrating how rivers impact our lives.

Apr. 11, 2023  

MOPEI will present "The Water is Wide" at the Kennedy Center - Studio K at the REACH on April 15, 2023 9:30 PM. Enjoy a lively concert of river songs performed by vocal trio Moipei. Composed of triplets Mary, Maggy, and Marta of Nairobi, Kenya, Moipei will sing an eclectic mix of styles illustrating how rivers impact our lives with their beauty, their majesty, and their power. The program includes Kenyan folksongs as well as classics from the American song book such as Ol' Man River, Down by the Riverside, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Up a Lazy River, Proud Mary, The Water is Wide and many more.

Music Director/Pianist: Phil Reno; Bass: Michael Kuennen; Drums: Perry Cavari

Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya and currently reside in the U.S. Moipei made their NYC debut at the 2021 Cabaret Convention. The following year the Foundation presented them the prestigious Julie Wilson Award. "Their enchantment, either as singers or as people will bewitch all who see and hear them." Stephen Mosher - Broadway World.

At the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. The sisters have performed sold-out concerts internationally, presenting an eclectic mix of their own arrangements of Broadway tunes, jazz hits, sacred pieces and Kenyan folk songs.

Other highlights: Indianapolis Symphony, San Antonio Symphony, Alamo City Opera Company, Amarillo Opera Company, tours of South Korea and British Columbia, singing the national anthem at the Spurs vs. Clippers - Playoff game 4.

They were recognized by Kenya's President for their contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation. "They have become as iconic as Kenya's sportsmen and women but for a different kind of muscle ... their vocal cords." NATION TV KENYA

Review: MY FAIR LADY at National Theatre Photo
Review: MY FAIR LADY at National Theatre
The musical revival of My Fair Lady, that came to the National Theatre this past holiday weekend, proves that this classic musical with lyrics and book by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe is an indestructible warhorse of a show that never grows stale. Director Bartlett Sher (with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman) has reinvigorated this masterpiece of superior integration of music, lyrics and book with some salient deconstruction-- but no amount of deconstruction can take away from the emotional pull of this material.
Review: THE JOFFREY BALLET: ANNA KARENINA at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE JOFFREY BALLET: ANNA KARENINA at Kennedy Center
How do you fit an 800-page Russian classic into a night's ballet? Throw a lot of ballroom dances. There has been a couple of attempts to make Leo Tolstoy's 'Anna Karenina' into a ballet before - there also has been two operas and nearly two dozen filmed versions. Past ballets have usied a pastiche of works from Tchaikovsky for the music. But Yuri Possokhov's recent version, presented with verve this week at the Kennedy Center is a winning one.
Feature: Coming Home Full Circle With Chita Rivera Photo
Feature: Coming Home Full Circle With Chita Rivera
It was a like coming home with Chita Rivera full circle and approaching a kind of comfortable closure when I attended the Signature Theatre’s Sondheim Award Gala 2023 honoring the Broadway legend Chita Rivera at the Italian Embassy in Washington. DC.  The iconic legend of theatrical music and dance (What a dancer she is!) was feted with the prestigious award from Signature Theatre and a warm response from a very “Chita-friendly” roster of performers and an audience of patrons, fans and supporters. (Rivera has also won about every award in the book including two Tony Awards, a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Kennedy Center Honor).
Interview: Theatre Life with Susan Rome Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Susan Rome
Today's subject Susan Rome is currently living her thetre life in an epic way. She is currently playing four very different roles in Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches at Arena Stage. The production runs through April 23rd in Arena Stage's Fichlander Theatre Space.

