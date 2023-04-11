MOIPEI to Present THE WATER IS WIDE At The Kennedy Center This Week

MOPEI will present "The Water is Wide" at the Kennedy Center - Studio K at the REACH on April 15, 2023 9:30 PM. Enjoy a lively concert of river songs performed by vocal trio Moipei. Composed of triplets Mary, Maggy, and Marta of Nairobi, Kenya, Moipei will sing an eclectic mix of styles illustrating how rivers impact our lives with their beauty, their majesty, and their power. The program includes Kenyan folksongs as well as classics from the American song book such as Ol' Man River, Down by the Riverside, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Up a Lazy River, Proud Mary, The Water is Wide and many more.

Music Director/Pianist: Phil Reno; Bass: Michael Kuennen; Drums: Perry Cavari

Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya and currently reside in the U.S. Moipei made their NYC debut at the 2021 Cabaret Convention. The following year the Foundation presented them the prestigious Julie Wilson Award. "Their enchantment, either as singers or as people will bewitch all who see and hear them." Stephen Mosher - Broadway World.

At the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. The sisters have performed sold-out concerts internationally, presenting an eclectic mix of their own arrangements of Broadway tunes, jazz hits, sacred pieces and Kenyan folk songs.

Other highlights: Indianapolis Symphony, San Antonio Symphony, Alamo City Opera Company, Amarillo Opera Company, tours of South Korea and British Columbia, singing the national anthem at the Spurs vs. Clippers - Playoff game 4.

They were recognized by Kenya's President for their contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation. "They have become as iconic as Kenya's sportsmen and women but for a different kind of muscle ... their vocal cords." NATION TV KENYA

For Info and Tickets: Click Here

Photo credit: Margot Schulman