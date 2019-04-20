Luis Salgado Returns To GALA Hispanic Theatre To Helm The New Latinx Adaptation Of FAME

After a successful adventure in Germany as associate director/choreographer for Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Luis Salgado returns to GALA Hispanic Theatre to helm the new latinx adaptation of the iconic FAME, The Musical. Conceived and developed by David De Silva, the shows Book writer is a cuban artista named José Fernández.

GALA Theatre will conclude its' 43rd season with the U.S. premiere of a bilingual adaptation of the unforgettable FAME, The Musical. "It's extremely important to me to stay connected to the constant celebration and empowerment of what our people have accomplished and contributed to the arts. Last year we honored Quiara Alegria and Lin-Manuel Miranda by producing our Spanish adaptation of In The Heights. With FAME, it feels wonderful to celebrate the work of José Fernandez, whose legacy so often flies under the radar. That's why it is important to GALA's artistic director and producer Hugo Medrano and myself to seek work that has been created by latinos and to feature those facts in the work we present at Teatro Gala." Says director Luis Salgado.

The cast features Paula Calvo (Carmen Diaz) and Carlos Salazar (Nick Piazza) who were recently in Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Bogota, Colombia; and Rafael Beato (Joe Vegas), Juan Luis Espinal (Schlomo) and Amaya Perea (Iris), all of whom appeared in In The Heights En Español at GALA; Tanya DeLeon (Serena Katz); Paloma DeVega (Lambchops); Romainson Romain (Tyrone Jackson); Alana S. Thomas (Mabel Washington); and Jon Yepez (Goody), Julia Klavans, Kramer Kwalik, Bryan Menjivar, Pranjaal Pizarro, Susan Ramirez, Rodolfo Santamarina, Megumi Shimoda, and Patrick Ward. Also appearing in the cast are Teresa Danskey (Ms. Bell); Imanol Fuentes Garcia (Mr. Meyers); Susan Oliveras (Ms. Sherman); and Brendon Schaefer (Mr. Sheinkopf).

D.C natives, Brendon and Teresa portray the FAME school faculty that inspire and challenge this high school of dreamers share their experiences with this process thus far.

"As someone in the company with almost no Spanish language skills, I have to heighten my other senses for communication. What Luis is creating and demonstrating daily is that human emotion transcends language barriers. The phrasing of a melody, the rhythm behind a movement, the meticulous attention to spacing and transition are all parts of storytelling. The energy in this rehearsal room shows me that this community has the power to break through any wall that could be built." says Brendon Schaefer. Teresa Danskey who is in charge of the dance department in this Performing arts school says: "Working with this wickedly talented cast, inspiring directing team, and loving Gala family makes me want to be my best, better, most creative-self from moment to moment. What a precious gift this show is!".

Creative and production team includes Music Director Walter “Bobby” McCoy, who worked on In The Heights at GALA (2018 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical Direction), Scenic design is by Clifton Chadick, and returning from GALA's In The Heights, Lighting designer Christopher Annas-Lee and Costume designer Robert Croghan (both 2016 Helen Hayes winners); and Sound Design by Roc Lee. Projections are by Patrick W. Lord, and Properties are by Matt Carlin.

Associate Director/Choreographer is Valeria Cossu, Heather Hogan is Creative Consultant, Tony Koehler is Production Manager, Devin Mahoney is Technical Director and Brennan T. Jones is Stage Manager.

OPENING NIGHT is May 11, 2019, under the gracious patronage of the His Excellency José Tomás Pérez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States. The production is made possible in part with generous support from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, an agency for the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Share Fund.

FAME runs May 11 through June 9, 2019 at GALA Theatre, 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20010. Parking is available behind the theatre at the Giant Food garage on Park Road, NW for $4.

Single tickets are $65. Tickets for Senior Citizens (65+), Military, and Students are $40. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for Noche de GALA and Artist Reception are $80 per individual, $150 per couple.

FOR TICKETS: Call (202) 234-7174, or visit www.galatheatre.org





