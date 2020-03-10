LA TI DO Productions' Announces Coronavirus Policies

LA TI DO Productions' has announced its Coronavirus policies and procedures, read their statement below:

"LA TI DO Community!



In light of recent events surrounding the arrival and spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, in the United States, we wanted to take a moment to brief you on our changes and responses to the outbreak.



COVID-19 TICKETING POLICY

While we know there is a concern about being present in public due to a risk of contracting COVID-19, we will continue our programming as scheduled in each city of Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh.



However, while our tickets are non-refundable, we deeply respect our alumni and audience's personal needs, so if you purchased a ticket to a show and do not feel comfortable attending due to the outbreak, please email your show's general inquiry account linked here -> DC, NYC, LA, PGH <- and we will extend a credit to attend any other show in our 2020 season in the city you are booked to attend in.



VENUE CLEANLINESS

As you know, LA TI DO operates in partnership with third party venues for our events, so we are committed to being adamant about making sure the staff at our venues follows extra precaution in sanitizing our performance and gathering spaces. (We'll also have hand sanitizer!)



PERSONAL CLEANLINESS

We will follow the policies set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and encourage anyone on our staff, any alumni, and any audience members to stay home if they are not feeling well, (see ticketing policy above). We will also encourage extra hand washing to those in attendance. Please know wearing a mask is not mandatory and is only for anyone who may start to feel ill, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one in our space anyway, we will not cause you any inconvenience or judgement for doing so.



RE-BOOKING YOUR TICKET

If you would like to reschedule your attendance, please visit our SHOW SCHEDULE on our website to choose the show you'd like to be moved to. NOTE: You can only be re-booked into another show within the city you are attending, (ex. Only DC shows can re-book in DC, etc).



DON'T PANIC!

We thank you for your continued support and patronage of LA TI DO Productions, and we look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events!



Stay healthy!



Don Michael Mendoza

LTD Executive Artistic Director"





