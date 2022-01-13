Kennedy Center and National Symphony Orchestra Announce The John Williams 90th Birthday Celebration

The Kennedy Center and the National Symphony Orchestra announced today the official celebration of John Williams's 90th birthday with a three-day festival in June honoring the beloved American composer. A five-time Academy Award® and 25-time Grammy Award® winner, and 2004 Kennedy Center Honoree, Williams will be recognized across three evenings of concerts and events at the Kennedy Center.

Marking the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, on June 22, Principal Pops conductor Steven Reineke and the NSO perform Williams' complete Academy Award®-winning score with the timeless classic film projected in HD on the big screen in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. On June 23, Williams will be the guest of honor for the 90th Birthday Gala Concert, an all-star evening featuring the NSO and conducted by Stéphane Denève, and joined by frequent collaborators across his decades-long career. Special guests will include Yo-Yo Ma, Steven Spielberg, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and more. The 90th Birthday Gala Concert on June 23 also serves as a fundraiser for the NSO's new endowment for music education, launched in honor of this special occasion. The festivities conclude with Reineke and the NSO performing the 1993 Oscar®-winning epic film Jurassic Park on June 24, with Williams' iconic musical score performed live to picture by the NSO. Audiences are invited to join for a special pre-concert Q&A with John Williams and Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter.

NSO Executive Director Gary Ginstling said of John Williams' impact on the American orchestral landscape, "John's extraordinary music has transcended its original use in film to become part of the standard orchestral repertoire. Of course, his music is thrilling as a film score, but it is equally at home in the concert hall, and has been embraced by generations of classical music fans and new audiences alike. The NSO is honored to celebrate an incredible body of work by one of America's favorite composers."

"Few people have been more influential in American music than John Williams," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. "On a personal level, I have known John for nearly four decades and have had the good fortune of working with him in my roles at various orchestras across the country. I'm humbled by John's enthusiasm to hold his 90th birthday celebration here at the Kennedy Center during our 50th anniversary season, and delighted that in celebrating him, we are also launching a new fund for music education-something about which John is incredibly passionate. He is a lifelong friend of musicians and a staunch advocate for music education at all ages."

Funds raised through sponsorships of The 90th Birthday Gala Concert will support the NSO Music Education Endowment which will provide ongoing support for the NSO's wide-ranging education programs, offered to students and children of all ages for free or at low-cost, at the Kennedy Center, in schools, and online. NSO education programs impact approximately 44,000 children, families, and the next generation of musicians and professionals annually, including programs ranging from Young People's Concerts for students in grades 3-8 around the metropolitan Washington D.C. region, NSO Family Concerts, the NSO Youth Fellowship Program for high school musicians seeking a career in music, In-School Ensembles, and the NSO Summer Music Institute, which attracts musicians ages 15-22 from the U.S. and abroad.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert (40th Anniversary)

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Steven Reineke, conductor

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

The National Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams' complete Academy Award®-winning score as Steven Spielberg's timeless classic is projected in HD on the big screen, conducted by NSO Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke.

John Williams: The 90th Birthday Gala Concert

Thursday, June 23, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

An all-star birthday concert celebrating John Williams' iconic music conducted by Stéphane Denève, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra with special guests including Yo-Yo Ma, Steven Spielberg, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and more.

Gala sponsors will support the NSO's new music education endowment and enjoy special events before and after the concert, depending on contribution level.

Jurassic Park in Concert*

Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Steven Reineke, conductor

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

An adventure 65 million years in the making comes back to the big screen. Watch Spielberg's Oscar®-winning classic in high definition as the National Symphony Orchestra brings John Williams' iconic music to soaring life.

*Audiences are invited to join for a special pre-concert Q&A with John Williams and Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter.

TICKET INFORMATION



Performance tickets to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park in Concert ($29-$99) and John Williams: The 90th Birthday Gala Concert ($99-$199) are on sale now to Kennedy Center Members and will go on sale to the general public on January 20 at 12 p.m.

Performance tickets will be available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

John Williams: The 90th Birthday Gala Concert sponsorship packages are available now and start at $500 for the cocktail reception and Gala Concert, and $1,750 for the cocktail reception, Gala Concert, and post-concert Birthday Dinner, among other perks and benefits. Sponsorship packages can be reserved online or through the Development Office by emailing rsvp@kennedy-center.org.