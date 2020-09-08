Kennedy Center Presents Virtual National Dance Day

Tune in Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, September 19, National Dance Day moves online! Presented in partnership with the Kennedy Center, American Dance Movement, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), this free annual event invites everyone of all ages and abilities-from the littlest dancers to professionals- to participate in a free day-long celebration of the joy of dance and movement.

Celebrating 11 years, this year's event will spotlight Washington, D.C. dance organizations and schools across all eight wards in the city. These organizations have been some of many resilient groups in the community offering classes and virtual programs throughout COVID-19 to keep the D.C. metropolitan area healthy and moving. Featuring a range of interactive classes from Afrobeat to disco and from fitness dance to jazz via the Kennedy Center's Facebook and website, the day also includes the opportunity to learn the official National Dance Day routine (to be announced).

A full and detailed National Dance Day schedule is located below.

11:00 - 11:45 A.M. Ward 8: The Washington School of Ballet's SE Campus

Instructor Monica Stephenson will teach a beginner ballet class geared especially for ages 8-10 but open to all ages and abilities. Grab your barre, a chair or counter top that comes to waist level to join in this beginner class!

12:00 - 12:45 P.M. Ward 3: City Dance POP!

Two 20-minute classes and two chances to learn different movements! Join CityDance's all levels jazz class with an energizing warm up and a jazz combination to the hit song, "The Other Side" from Troll's World Tour movie. CityDance POP! breaks down iconic dances and choreography from everyone's favorite music videos and movies in its "Sippin" Series. Learn the choreography from "We're All in This Together," from High School Musical!

1:00 - 1:45 P.M. Ward 1: Dance Institute of Washington (DIW)

Learn a contemporary dance to Michael Bublé's "Feelin' Good." Originally choreographed for one of DIW's students who performed it at the Black Lives Matter Plaza earlier this summer, DIW instructor Ashanté Green will teach a portion of the choreography for you to learn!

2:00 - 2:45 P.M. Ward 6: DivaDance DC

Slay your cardio (while having fun!) to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love." With a sweaty, stress-free dance environment, gain confidence through a choreographed fitness dance class!

3:00 - 3:45 P.M. Ward 7: Northeast Performing Arts Group

Experience a lively jazz class from this award-winning, culturally based arts and education program from instructor Arrington "AJay" Lassiter.

4:00 - 4:45 P.M. Ward 5: Dance Place

Participate in an all-levels Afrobeats class taught by Dache Green. The class combines African, hip hop, and contemporary movements for the whole family. It will include rhythmic changes, athletic movements, and provide dancers with freedom to interpret and express themselves including minimal improvisation.

5:00 - 5:45 P.M. Ward 4: Dance Loft on 14

Join in on both a deep house urban contemporary class and a disco class by Dance Loft on 14! The deep house urban contemporary with instructor Ronya-Lee incorporates aspects of African Diaspora dance, principles of modern dance, syncopation, floor work, and footwork. The re-Disco class, taught by Gabriel Mata is a tribute to the 1970s, a glance into the preserved history from writer Tim Lawrence and music by DJ Jason Peters. The class will have a big movement warm-up, go over some disco moves, and will create line dances. It is recommended to have sneakers and ample space to move for this class.

6:00 - 6:45 P.M. Ward 2: Kennedy Center

Join the Kennedy Center to learn the official National Dance Day routine* from American Dance Movement! Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton will give a short virtual welcome prior to the dance instruction. *Routine to be announced by American Dance Movement soon.

Launched in 2010 by So You Think You Can Dance co-creator and American Dance Movement (formally Dizzy Feet Foundation) co-president Nigel Lythgoe and Hairspray producer, Adam Shankman, National Dance Day is an annual celebration. This grassroots campaign highlights the importance of physical activity through dance, which, in addition to improving cardiovascular health, also improves self-confidence, self-expression and social skills. It was officially recognized in 2010 when Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a resolution declaring the last Saturday in July to be the country's official National Dance Day. Now shifting to the third Saturday in September, National Dance Day celebrates its 11th Anniversary this year.

In addition to the Kennedy Center, The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, California, joins as an official 2020 host for September 19. For more information about National Dance Day, please visit the American Dance Movement website .

