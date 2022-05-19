Kennedy Center Hosts American College Theater Festival National Awards

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts virtually hosted more than 125 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 5 through February 27, 2022.

This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under the categories of production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.

Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals were celebrated by the Kennedy Center's National Festival, with virtual professional development opportunities and award presentations, beginning April 11 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additional awards determined during the national festival process, will be presented virtually at the awards ceremony on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m..

NATIONAL FESTIVAL FINALISTS



Award finalists are eligible in each discipline for honors, residencies, and scholarships.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship

The nine student directors-in-residence at the national festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient. The 2022 finalists include:

Jordan Mitchell, Salem State University

Kimmarie McCrann, Adelphi University

Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Illinois State University

Chloe Shade, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Luke Peterson, St. Ambrose University

Dinah Ndu, Sam Houston State University

Katie Royse Ginther, Western Washington University

Rosy Watkins, California State University, Fullerton

Roya Row, Los Angeles Pierce College

The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Design



2022 Finalists for Scenic Design:



Emily Goyette, Dean College

Nicole Sponaugle, Adelphi University

Kasee Arnett, Michigan State University

Julia K. Mimó, College of Charleston

Karisa Meier, Northwestern College

AnnDee Alvidrez, Texas State University

Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho

Sera Shearer, Utah State University

2022 Finalists for Costume Design:



Theresa Rose, Wellesley College

Skyler James, James Madison University

Mollie Spoerer, Illinois State University

Mason Baria, University of Southern Mississippi

Lindsay Webster, University of Kansas

Rossina Lozoya, Texas State University

James Fagan, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Christopher Aceves, Jr., Concordia University Irvine

2022 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:



Jay Wiltz, Wellesley College

Kassidy McMillen, Suffolk County Community College

Keyla Marie Soto Pabón, Illinois State University

Amanda Waller, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Andrew Norfolk, University of Minnesota Duluth

MacKenzie Mulligan, Texas State University

Natalie Doocy, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Emma Bayless, Brigham Young University

2022 Finalists for Sound Design:



Ingrid Bell, Wellesley College

Zacc Bang, Millersville University

Mac Hamstra, Central Michigan University

Allison Bucher, University of Southern Mississippi

Wyatt Waage, Northwestern College

Jonathan Lee, Texas Tech University

Abbie Northrup, Linfield University

Daniella Brown, Grand Canyon University

The Randy Lutz Allied Design and Technologies Award



This award is open to students who have completed major crafts or technology projects in areas including makeup, projection, properties, millinery, masks, tech, wigs, scenic art, draping and tailoring, technical direction, puppets, special effects, costume craft, and audio engineering. 2022 recipients include:

Sam Masoud, Westfield State University

Aliyah Guthrie, Muskingum University

Katie Rohlfing, University of Indianapolis

Raven Harris, University of Southern Mississippi

Jeannie Hurley, University of Minnesota Duluth

Gene Brown, Texas State University

Emily Feil, California State University, East Bay

Lexi Trujillo, Mesa Community College

The National Partners of the American Theater Awards for Design Excellence

These awards are presented to the Design Award finalists, and are funded by members of the National Partners, many of whom are present or former members of the KCACTF National Committee.

KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships



Selected fellows attend the national festival feedback sessions as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. They will attend the Broadway Stage Management Symposium in New York City, May 20-23. The 2022 recipients are:

Molly Delaney, Keene State College

Erin Schetelich, Towson University

Kylee Monahan, Saginaw Valley State University

Elizabeth Dion, Hollins University

Kelsey Werpy, South Dakota State University

Jai Auzenne, Texas State University

Ellie Barbuto, George Fox University

Isabel Peña, California State University - San Bernardino

ASPIRE: Arts Leadership Program



In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and are recognized as National ASPIRE Fellows. In addition to virtual professional development seminars with leaders in the field, the students will attend the Theatre Communications Group (TCG) National Conference in June.

Rachel Terceira, Rhode Island College

Mitch Kelly, Lycoming College

Alesyn McCall, Wayne State University

María Amenábar Farias, Illinois State University

Petron Brown, University of Southern Mississippi

River Hedgepeth, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Raynesha Green, University of Missouri

Lee Alvarado, Midwestern State University

Sadie Aiken, The University of Texas at El Paso

Katherine Bahena-Benitez, California State University, Sacramento

Aaron Higareda, University of California, Riverside

The LMDA Dramaturgy Award in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education



This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The recipients of the LMDA Dramaturgy Fellowships will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for a residency at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the New Harmony Project, and WildWind Performance Lab. The 2022 finalists are:

Audrey Straw, University of Massachusetts Boston

Gabby Wilson, James Madison University

Payton Scudieri, Illinois State University

Hannah Embree, Taylor University

Thérèse Weidenkopf, Roanoke College

Lexie Cruz, University of Minnesota Duluth

Ambree Feaster, Sam Houston State University

Avery Flasher-Duzgunes, Sonoma State University

Blake Watson, University of Wyoming

Cindy McClure, MiraCosta College

The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy Fellowships



At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy. This name reflects the Kennedy Center's interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. The 2022 finalists are:

Madeleine Adriance, Brown University

Gloria Oladipo, Cornell University

Brandi Shook, Wayne State University

Lauren Phillips, Campbellsville University

Abigail Shepherd, University of Kansas

Lucy Knight, Louisiana Tech

Lexi Warden, Dartmouth College

Elijah Rakha-Shaketoff, Western Washington University

Jessica Doherty, University of Southern California

Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships (and their Partners)



The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.



Ema Almon with Sky Chin, University of Massachusetts Boston

Fernando Mercado with Emma Isabel, Adelphi University

LaRaisha Dionne with Tommy Favorite, Wayne State University

Yahzané Palmer with Brandon Baggin, Auburn University - Montgomery

Raynesha Green with Juan Martinez, University of Missouri

Bailey Patterson with Maddie Hiatt, Texas Tech University

Doshima Iyorlu with Alexandria Wilson, American River College

Topher Ngo with Olga Medkova, Los Angeles Pierce College

The Kennedy Center Musical Theatre Fellows



Lily Jeswald, Dean College

Alawna Mallory, Slippery Rock University

Tyler Meyer, Carthage College

Brietta Goodman, University of Southern Mississippi

Peyton Reese, St. Ambrose University

Mary Lantz, Texas Tech Unviersity

Doshima Iyorlu, American River College

Audrey Lyn Crabaño, California State University, Fullerton

THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL NATIONAL AWARDS



The National Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates these institutions, productions, an individuals for their determination, adaptability, innovation and experimentation on home campuses nationwide.

The Kennedy Center Citizen Awards



The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.

Dancing with Demons, Worcester State University

Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Facing Our Truth, Iowa State University

Lonely Planet, Doane University

Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University

Pipeline, Bowie State University

Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Small Mouth Sounds, Wellesley College

Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Water by the Spoonful, SUNY Brockport

Fire Dance, Spokane Falls Community College

Bootycandy, Stephen F. Austin University

Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso

Fahrenheit 451, Florida International University

I and You, Clemson University

Pretty Fire, North Carolina A&T State University

Sweet Mama Stringbean, Florida A&M University

A Surge of Power, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Brown Face, University of California, Riverside

He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College

Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf

PRODUCTION AWARDS



The productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement.

Special Achievement in the Production of a Play



Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Lonely Planet, Doane University

Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University

I and You, Clemson University

Antigone, Mesa Community College

Special Achievement in the Production of a Musical



Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University

Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University

Ordinary Days, Idaho State University

Sweet Mama Stringbean, Florida A&M University

Special Achievement in the Production of a New Work



Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University

Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University

A Divine Kerfuffle, College of Mainland

A Sudden Spontaneous Event, College of Charleston

Brown Face, University of California, Riverside

He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai'i at Manoa

Special Achievement in the Production of a Devised or Company-Generated Work



Dancing with Demons, Worcester State University

Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University

Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

A Surge of Power, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College

Special Achievement: Innovative Theatrical Experience



Ghost Unit: The Live Event, Southwestern University

Special Achievement: Hybrid Production

Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College

Special Achievement in Dramaturgy



Kalie Marie, Antigone, Mesa Community College

DIRECTING AWARDS



The individuals below have been recognized for their direction of plays, musicals, classic and devised works, and new plays and musicals. Additionally, the "nominees" for each category, those individual artists under consideration, have been recognized for distinguished achievement.

Special Achievement in Direction by Student Artists



Sahira Parker, Pipeline, Bowie State University

Kaipulaumakaniolono, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

Mason Morrill, Lonely Planet, Doane University

Special Achievement in Direction by Faculty Artists



Keli Crawford-Truckey, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Elena Velasco, Pipeline, Bowie State University

Gordan Reinhart, Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University

Becky Becker, I and You, Clemson University

Greg Parmeter, Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Brad Dell, Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Jill Dion, Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University

Cat Priamos, Brown Face, University of California, Riverside

Gracy Keirstead and Sarah Bowles, Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University

Special Achievement in Movement Direction



Lex van Blommestein and Em Rossi, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Grant Williams, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Special Achievement in Musical Direction

Danielle Wright, Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University

Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha, Kumu R. Keaw Lopes Jr. & the Tuahine Troupe, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

DESIGN AWARDS



The individuals below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement in design.

Special Achievement in Production Design



Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Endgame, Emporia State University

Lonely Planet, Doane University

Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University

Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University

Ordinary Days, Idaho State University

A Sudden Spontaneous Event, College of Charleston

Fahrenheit 451, Florida International University

I and You, Clemson University

Wiley and the Hairy Man, Northeast State Community College

He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai'I at Manoa

Special Achievement in Costume Design



Em Rossi, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Shaed Parker, Pretty Fire, North Carolina A&T State University

Abby Lopez, Antigone, Mesa Community College

Special Achievement in Scenic Design



Lex van Blommestein, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Kenton Jones, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Nancy J. Pontius, Endgame, Emporia State University

Ceci Barr, Lonely Planet, Doane University

Gordon Phetteplace, Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University

Douglas J. Macur, Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University

Rob Sunderman, Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Julia Mimó, A Sudden Spontaneous Event, College of Charleston

Shannon Robert, I and You, Clemson University

Special Achievement in Lighting Design



David Pierce, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Seth Amadei, Antigone, University of Detroit Mercy

Christian McKinney, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Mason Nicks, Endgame, Emporia State University

Lauren Walther, Lonely Planet, Doane University

Brandon Washington, Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University

Tony Penna, I and You, Clemson University

Jonah Bobilin, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

Joshua Christ, Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College

Sacha Glasser, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf

Special Achievement in Mask Design



Lexi Trujillo, Antigone, Mesa Community College

Special Achievement in Properties Design

Keli Crawford-Truckey and Alec VanHorn, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Special Achievement in Sound Design



Dan Zini, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Patrick Sedivy, Lonely Planet, Doane University

Shaun Maus and Mike Morgan, R.U.R., Miami University

Rachel Dandridge, I and You, Clemson University

Nick Magel, Antigone, Mesa Community College

Dan Roach, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf

Special Achievement in Projection Design



Gregory Manchess and Dan Zini, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

James Leagre with Kyle Jeanor, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Douglas J. Macur, Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University

Dan Roach, Water by the Spoonful, SUNY Brockport

Robert Allen, I and You, Clemson University

Dan Roach, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf

Special Achievement in Puppetry Arts



Mindy Escobar-Leanse, Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso (Puppetry Consultant)

Em Rossi, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University (Puppet Designer)

Special Achievement in Cinematography and Editing



Paran Kashani, John Hughes Wrote My Diary, Normandale Community College

Special Achievement in Cinematography



Calvin Clark, Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Special Achievement in Editing a Virtual or Hybrid Event

Lexie Farrer, Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University

PERFORMANCE AWARDS



The individuals below have been recognized for their individual performances in plays and musicals.

Special Achievement in Individual Performance



Amarae' Robinson, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Wyatt Jorgensen, Lonely Planet, Doane University

Rakell Foye, Pipeline, Bowie State University

Carolina Parada Flores, Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso

Akasha Nelson, I and You, Clemson University

Gabriela Machuca, Brown Face, University of California, Riverside -

Ka`ula Krug, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

Kaneikoliakawahineika`iukapuomua Baker, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

Ceilo Guzman, Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College

Keenan Roark, Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University

Allyssia Peine, Ordinary Days, Idaho State University

Special Achievement in Ensemble Performance



Antigone, University of Detroit Mercy

Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University

Ready, Steady, Yeti, Go!, SUNY Potsdam

Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Stop Kiss, Ramapo College of New Jersey

Men on Boats, Sam Houston State University

A Divine Kerfuffle, College of the Mainland

Pretty Fire, North Carolina A&T State University

A Surge of Power, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Special Achievement in Production and Performance Ensemble Unity



Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University

Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis

Lonely Planet, Doane University

Pipeline, Bowie State University

Small Mouth Sounds, Wellesley College

Songs for a New World, Iowa State University

Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University

Ordinary Days, Idaho State University

Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso

I and You, Clemson University

Wiley and the Hairy Man, Northeast State Community College

Brown Face, University of California, Riverside

Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College

Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf

PLAYWRITING AWARDS



The Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program encourages and supports the development of student -written plays through a variety of honors, including fellowships at the Lark Play Development Center's Residency at New York Stage & Film, O'Neill Playwright's Conference, the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards.

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award



Brown Face by Carissa Atallah, University of California, Riverside

The second place recipients are Edge of Town by Kyle McCloskey, UCLA and Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego

The Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting recognizes the outstanding student-written play that celebrates diversity and concerns issues of gender and sexuality.

Edge of Town by Kyle McCloskey, UCLA

The second place recipients are Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin and Evelyn and His Brothers by Ivan Mosley, Ohio University

Distinguished Achievement:



Driving in Circles by Jay Eddy, Boston Playwrights Theatre at Boston University

Manning by Benjamin Benne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

The KCACTF National Undergraduate Playwriting Award

Where do Peaches Grow? by Becca Carter Freeman, Boston University and Ruby Greta Smith, University of Sioux Falls

The second place recipient is To All the Strange Boys Who Had to Grow Up by William O'Neal II, Emory University

Distinguished Achievement:



Flying Through Windows by Luke Pound, Clark University

The Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting

Acts of Creation by Brianna Barrett, UCLA

The second place recipient is Your Regularly Scheduled Programming by Brittany Fisher, the Juilliard School



Distinguished Achievement:



Bite Me by Eliana Pipes, Playwrights Theatre of Boston University

The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award



Driving in Circles by Jay Eddy, Playwrights Theatre of Boston University

The second place recipients are Edge of Town by Kyle McCloskey, UCLA and Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas Austin

Distinguished Achievement:

a river, its mouths by Jesús Valles, Brown University

Egg Tooth by J.C. Pankratz, Playwrights Theatre at Boston University

Manning by Benjamin Benne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

The David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award is presented in an effort to promote the writing and production of new plays in memory of David Mark Cohen, who was Professor of Playwriting, University of Texas at Austin.

Love I Awethu Further by A.K. Payne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

The second place recipient is Where do Peaches Grow? by Becca Carter Freeman, Boston University



Distinguished Achievement:



Brown Face by Carissa Atallah, University of California, Riverside

The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award



Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin

The second place recipients are a river, its mouths by Jesús I. Valles, Brown University and Manning by Benjamin Benne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

Distinguished Achievement:

The Psychic and the Clown by Julio Lourido, Borough of Manhattan Community College

This Bitch: Esta Sangre Quiero by Adrienne Dawes, University of Arkansas

Waycross by Jayne Deely, Indiana University

The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award, recognizing the outstanding play written by a student of Asian or Pacific Rim heritage, and sponsored by the University of Kansas Foundation.

Coleman '72 by Charlie Oh, the Juilliard School

The second place recipients are Home Free by Aaron Pae Klein, University of Michigan and Sharon by Keiko Green, University of California San Diego

Distinguished Achievement:



Flight of a Legless Bird by Ethan Luk, Princeton University

Insignificant Bugs by Keiko Green, University of California San Diego

The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, presented in memory of the distinguished dramatist to the outstanding KCACTF student -written play on the subject of the African American experience.

The Deliverance by Daysha Veronica, UCLA

The second place recipient is Bite Me by Eliana Pipes, Playwrights Theatre of Boston University

Distinguished Achievement:

To All the Strange Boys Who Had to Grow Up by William O'Neal II, Emory University

The Rosa Parks Playwriting Award



Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin and The Deliverance by Daysha Veronica, UCLA

The second place recipient is Love I Awethu Further by A.K. Payne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

The Hip Hop Theater Creator Award



Teeth: A Morality Play... For an Orca-Struh uh Black Folk Tied uh Grinnin' by Syreeta Briggs, Savannah College of Art and Design

The second place recipient is littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama, Yale University

The One-Act Play recipient is This is How You Capture the Light by Kandace James, Carnegie Mellon University

The Ten-Minute Play recipient is Power Lines by Nathanael Hatchett, Bowie State University

The National Partners of the American Theater Playwriting Award, sponsored by National Partners of the American Theater (NAPAT), recognizes an outstanding playwright selected from eight nominated playwrights. The award recipient will receive an expenses-paid residency with the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference.

Good Water by Jessica Moreland, Western Washington University

The National Finalists of the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play

This is How You Capture the Light by Kandace James, Carnegie Mellon University

Seahorse by J.C. Pankratz, Boston University

The Vivian Play by Emily Zhou, University of Maryland, College Park

The National Finalists of the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award



What's in a Name by Art Por Diaz, San Francisco State University

academic play by Kyndal Harrison, University of Virginia

The Only Thing You Came to Hear by Thaddeus McCants, New York University

Stall Talk by Josie Palmarini, Ohio University

The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award



Teeth: A Morality Play... For an Orca-Struh uh Black Folk Tied uh Grinnin' by Syreeta Briggs, Savannah College of Art and Design and Driving in Circles by Jay Eddy, Boston Playwrights Theatre at Boston University

The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award



Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego

The second place recipient is The Vivian Play by Emily Zhou, University of Maryland College Park

Distinguished Achievement:

To All the Strange Boys Who Had to Grow Up by William O'Neal II, Emory University

Distinguished Achievement, One-Act Play:

This is How You Capture the Light by Kandace James, Carnegie Mellon University

The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Prize



Presented in association with Stanford University

Full Length Play:

Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego

One-Act Play:

With Our Bodies by Yasmeen Mir, University of Missouri

Ten-Minute Play:

Power Lines by Nathanael Hatchett, Bowie State University

The KCACTF Undergraduate Theater Scholar Award recognizes the outstanding research paper in theater written by an undergraduate student.

The Androgynous God: Gender in Three Modern Stagings of the Bacchae by Colleen Blockhus, Hillside College

The Ken Ludwig Playwriting Scholarship



For a body of work

Brittany Fisher, the Juilliard School:

Your Regularly Scheduled Programming, Mosaics in the Projects, How to Bruise Gracefully

The Judith Royer Playwriting Award



In association with the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE).

The Queen of Sad Mischance by John Minigan, Emerson College- Affiliate Faculty

ABOUT THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL

Developed in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center's founding Chairman, the KCACTF encourages and celebrates the finest and most diverse theatrical productions from colleges and universities nationwide. Through the regional and national festivals, the KCACTF celebrates the achievements of theater programs, individual students, and faculty of colleges and universities throughout the United States.

The eight regional festivals provide opportunities for colleges and universities to showcase their finest work to diverse audiences of theater students and faculty from their regions. In addition to the invited productions, students and faculty attend workshops, master classes, juried design expositions, seminars, summer stock and graduate school auditions, and other professional development opportunities that build bridges between higher education and the professional theater community. In July 2014, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center along with the Kennedy Center, National New Play Network, and Stage Directors & Choreographers Foundation announced the start of the National Directors Fellowship (NDF), a five-year joint initiative which will fast track the professional development of 25 early-career stage directors, five per year. As part of this year-long fellowship, the fellows will attend the MFA Playwrights' Workshop and Directing Intensive, led by NNPN and KCACTF.

Since its establishment 52 years ago, KCACTF has reached millions of theatergoers and made important contributions to the professional development of countless college and university theater students nationwide. This year, eight regional festivals will be hosted virtually.

EDUCATION AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is the national champion for arts learning and creativity. Committed to increasing opportunities for all people to participate in, learn about, and understand the arts, the Center offers programs and events that strive to reflect the nation and its communities, and that are accessible and inclusive for all. From the Center's stages to classrooms and communities across the country, to online resources accessible nearly anywhere, the Center serves the burgeoning artist, the curious explorer, the student (of any age), the teacher and teaching artist-any person interested in arts learning and utilizing the arts for positive change.

As an essential component of the living memorial to President Kennedy, the Center's Education programs utilize the arts to embrace the ideals of service, justice, freedom, courage, and gratitude, and cultivate the Citizen Artists in all the people we serve. For more information, please visit https://www.kennedycenter.org/education/.

FUNDING CREDITS

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, part of the Rubenstein Arts Access Program, is generously funded by David M. Rubenstein.

Additional support is provided by the Honorable Stuart Bernstein and Wilma E. Bernstein; the Dr. Gerald and Paula McNichols Foundation; and the National Committee for the Performing Arts.