Kennedy Center Hosts American College Theater Festival National Awards
Student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January through February.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts virtually hosted more than 125 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 5 through February 27, 2022.
This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under the categories of production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.
Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals were celebrated by the Kennedy Center's National Festival, with virtual professional development opportunities and award presentations, beginning April 11 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additional awards determined during the national festival process, will be presented virtually at the awards ceremony on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m..
NATIONAL FESTIVAL FINALISTS
Award finalists are eligible in each discipline for honors, residencies, and scholarships.
The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship
The nine student directors-in-residence at the national festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient. The 2022 finalists include:
Jordan Mitchell, Salem State University
Kimmarie McCrann, Adelphi University
Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Illinois State University
Chloe Shade, University of North Carolina Charlotte
Luke Peterson, St. Ambrose University
Dinah Ndu, Sam Houston State University
Katie Royse Ginther, Western Washington University
Rosy Watkins, California State University, Fullerton
Roya Row, Los Angeles Pierce College
The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Design
2022 Finalists for Scenic Design:
Emily Goyette, Dean College
Nicole Sponaugle, Adelphi University
Kasee Arnett, Michigan State University
Julia K. Mimó, College of Charleston
Karisa Meier, Northwestern College
AnnDee Alvidrez, Texas State University
Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho
Sera Shearer, Utah State University
2022 Finalists for Costume Design:
Theresa Rose, Wellesley College
Skyler James, James Madison University
Mollie Spoerer, Illinois State University
Mason Baria, University of Southern Mississippi
Lindsay Webster, University of Kansas
Rossina Lozoya, Texas State University
James Fagan, Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Christopher Aceves, Jr., Concordia University Irvine
2022 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:
Jay Wiltz, Wellesley College
Kassidy McMillen, Suffolk County Community College
Keyla Marie Soto Pabón, Illinois State University
Amanda Waller, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Andrew Norfolk, University of Minnesota Duluth
MacKenzie Mulligan, Texas State University
Natalie Doocy, Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Emma Bayless, Brigham Young University
2022 Finalists for Sound Design:
Ingrid Bell, Wellesley College
Zacc Bang, Millersville University
Mac Hamstra, Central Michigan University
Allison Bucher, University of Southern Mississippi
Wyatt Waage, Northwestern College
Jonathan Lee, Texas Tech University
Abbie Northrup, Linfield University
Daniella Brown, Grand Canyon University
The Randy Lutz Allied Design and Technologies Award
This award is open to students who have completed major crafts or technology projects in areas including makeup, projection, properties, millinery, masks, tech, wigs, scenic art, draping and tailoring, technical direction, puppets, special effects, costume craft, and audio engineering. 2022 recipients include:
Sam Masoud, Westfield State University
Aliyah Guthrie, Muskingum University
Katie Rohlfing, University of Indianapolis
Raven Harris, University of Southern Mississippi
Jeannie Hurley, University of Minnesota Duluth
Gene Brown, Texas State University
Emily Feil, California State University, East Bay
Lexi Trujillo, Mesa Community College
The National Partners of the American Theater Awards for Design Excellence
These awards are presented to the Design Award finalists, and are funded by members of the National Partners, many of whom are present or former members of the KCACTF National Committee.
KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships
Selected fellows attend the national festival feedback sessions as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. They will attend the Broadway Stage Management Symposium in New York City, May 20-23. The 2022 recipients are:
Molly Delaney, Keene State College
Erin Schetelich, Towson University
Kylee Monahan, Saginaw Valley State University
Elizabeth Dion, Hollins University
Kelsey Werpy, South Dakota State University
Jai Auzenne, Texas State University
Ellie Barbuto, George Fox University
Isabel Peña, California State University - San Bernardino
ASPIRE: Arts Leadership Program
In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and are recognized as National ASPIRE Fellows. In addition to virtual professional development seminars with leaders in the field, the students will attend the Theatre Communications Group (TCG) National Conference in June.
Rachel Terceira, Rhode Island College
Mitch Kelly, Lycoming College
Alesyn McCall, Wayne State University
María Amenábar Farias, Illinois State University
Petron Brown, University of Southern Mississippi
River Hedgepeth, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Raynesha Green, University of Missouri
Lee Alvarado, Midwestern State University
Sadie Aiken, The University of Texas at El Paso
Katherine Bahena-Benitez, California State University, Sacramento
Aaron Higareda, University of California, Riverside
The LMDA Dramaturgy Award in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education
This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The recipients of the LMDA Dramaturgy Fellowships will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for a residency at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the New Harmony Project, and WildWind Performance Lab. The 2022 finalists are:
Audrey Straw, University of Massachusetts Boston
Gabby Wilson, James Madison University
Payton Scudieri, Illinois State University
Hannah Embree, Taylor University
Thérèse Weidenkopf, Roanoke College
Lexie Cruz, University of Minnesota Duluth
Ambree Feaster, Sam Houston State University
Avery Flasher-Duzgunes, Sonoma State University
Blake Watson, University of Wyoming
Cindy McClure, MiraCosta College
The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy Fellowships
At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy. This name reflects the Kennedy Center's interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. The 2022 finalists are:
Madeleine Adriance, Brown University
Gloria Oladipo, Cornell University
Brandi Shook, Wayne State University
Lauren Phillips, Campbellsville University
Abigail Shepherd, University of Kansas
Lucy Knight, Louisiana Tech
Lexi Warden, Dartmouth College
Elijah Rakha-Shaketoff, Western Washington University
Jessica Doherty, University of Southern California
Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships (and their Partners)
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.
Ema Almon with Sky Chin, University of Massachusetts Boston
Fernando Mercado with Emma Isabel, Adelphi University
LaRaisha Dionne with Tommy Favorite, Wayne State University
Yahzané Palmer with Brandon Baggin, Auburn University - Montgomery
Raynesha Green with Juan Martinez, University of Missouri
Bailey Patterson with Maddie Hiatt, Texas Tech University
Doshima Iyorlu with Alexandria Wilson, American River College
Topher Ngo with Olga Medkova, Los Angeles Pierce College
The Kennedy Center Musical Theatre Fellows
Lily Jeswald, Dean College
Alawna Mallory, Slippery Rock University
Tyler Meyer, Carthage College
Brietta Goodman, University of Southern Mississippi
Peyton Reese, St. Ambrose University
Mary Lantz, Texas Tech Unviersity
Doshima Iyorlu, American River College
Audrey Lyn Crabaño, California State University, Fullerton
THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL NATIONAL AWARDS
The National Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates these institutions, productions, an individuals for their determination, adaptability, innovation and experimentation on home campuses nationwide.
The Kennedy Center Citizen Awards
The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.
Dancing with Demons, Worcester State University
Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Facing Our Truth, Iowa State University
Lonely Planet, Doane University
Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University
Pipeline, Bowie State University
Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Small Mouth Sounds, Wellesley College
Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Water by the Spoonful, SUNY Brockport
Fire Dance, Spokane Falls Community College
Bootycandy, Stephen F. Austin University
Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso
Fahrenheit 451, Florida International University
I and You, Clemson University
Pretty Fire, North Carolina A&T State University
Sweet Mama Stringbean, Florida A&M University
A Surge of Power, California State University, Dominguez Hills
Brown Face, University of California, Riverside
He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College
Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf
PRODUCTION AWARDS
The productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement.
Special Achievement in the Production of a Play
Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Lonely Planet, Doane University
Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University
I and You, Clemson University
Antigone, Mesa Community College
Special Achievement in the Production of a Musical
Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University
Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University
Ordinary Days, Idaho State University
Sweet Mama Stringbean, Florida A&M University
Special Achievement in the Production of a New Work
Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University
Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University
A Divine Kerfuffle, College of Mainland
A Sudden Spontaneous Event, College of Charleston
Brown Face, University of California, Riverside
He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai'i at Manoa
Special Achievement in the Production of a Devised or Company-Generated Work
Dancing with Demons, Worcester State University
Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University
Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
A Surge of Power, California State University, Dominguez Hills
Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College
Special Achievement: Innovative Theatrical Experience
Ghost Unit: The Live Event, Southwestern University
Special Achievement: Hybrid Production
Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College
Special Achievement in Dramaturgy
Kalie Marie, Antigone, Mesa Community College
DIRECTING AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their direction of plays, musicals, classic and devised works, and new plays and musicals. Additionally, the "nominees" for each category, those individual artists under consideration, have been recognized for distinguished achievement.
Special Achievement in Direction by Student Artists
Sahira Parker, Pipeline, Bowie State University
Kaipulaumakaniolono, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
Mason Morrill, Lonely Planet, Doane University
Special Achievement in Direction by Faculty Artists
Keli Crawford-Truckey, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Elena Velasco, Pipeline, Bowie State University
Gordan Reinhart, Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University
Becky Becker, I and You, Clemson University
Greg Parmeter, Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Brad Dell, Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Jill Dion, Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University
Cat Priamos, Brown Face, University of California, Riverside
Gracy Keirstead and Sarah Bowles, Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University
Special Achievement in Movement Direction
Lex van Blommestein and Em Rossi, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Grant Williams, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Special Achievement in Musical Direction
Danielle Wright, Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University
Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha, Kumu R. Keaw Lopes Jr. & the Tuahine Troupe, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
DESIGN AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement in design.
Special Achievement in Production Design
Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Endgame, Emporia State University
Lonely Planet, Doane University
Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University
Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University
Ordinary Days, Idaho State University
A Sudden Spontaneous Event, College of Charleston
Fahrenheit 451, Florida International University
I and You, Clemson University
Wiley and the Hairy Man, Northeast State Community College
He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai'I at Manoa
Special Achievement in Costume Design
Em Rossi, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Shaed Parker, Pretty Fire, North Carolina A&T State University
Abby Lopez, Antigone, Mesa Community College
Special Achievement in Scenic Design
Lex van Blommestein, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Kenton Jones, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Nancy J. Pontius, Endgame, Emporia State University
Ceci Barr, Lonely Planet, Doane University
Gordon Phetteplace, Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University
Douglas J. Macur, Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University
Rob Sunderman, Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Julia Mimó, A Sudden Spontaneous Event, College of Charleston
Shannon Robert, I and You, Clemson University
Special Achievement in Lighting Design
David Pierce, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Seth Amadei, Antigone, University of Detroit Mercy
Christian McKinney, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Mason Nicks, Endgame, Emporia State University
Lauren Walther, Lonely Planet, Doane University
Brandon Washington, Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University
Tony Penna, I and You, Clemson University
Jonah Bobilin, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
Joshua Christ, Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College
Sacha Glasser, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf
Special Achievement in Mask Design
Lexi Trujillo, Antigone, Mesa Community College
Special Achievement in Properties Design
Keli Crawford-Truckey and Alec VanHorn, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Special Achievement in Sound Design
Dan Zini, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Patrick Sedivy, Lonely Planet, Doane University
Shaun Maus and Mike Morgan, R.U.R., Miami University
Rachel Dandridge, I and You, Clemson University
Nick Magel, Antigone, Mesa Community College
Dan Roach, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf
Special Achievement in Projection Design
Gregory Manchess and Dan Zini, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
James Leagre with Kyle Jeanor, Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Douglas J. Macur, Out of Bounds, Southern Connecticut State University
Dan Roach, Water by the Spoonful, SUNY Brockport
Robert Allen, I and You, Clemson University
Dan Roach, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf
Special Achievement in Puppetry Arts
Mindy Escobar-Leanse, Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso (Puppetry Consultant)
Em Rossi, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University (Puppet Designer)
Special Achievement in Cinematography and Editing
Paran Kashani, John Hughes Wrote My Diary, Normandale Community College
Special Achievement in Cinematography
Calvin Clark, Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Special Achievement in Editing a Virtual or Hybrid Event
Lexie Farrer, Trivoya Gold, Wayne State University
PERFORMANCE AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their individual performances in plays and musicals.
Special Achievement in Individual Performance
Amarae' Robinson, Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Wyatt Jorgensen, Lonely Planet, Doane University
Rakell Foye, Pipeline, Bowie State University
Carolina Parada Flores, Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso
Akasha Nelson, I and You, Clemson University
Gabriela Machuca, Brown Face, University of California, Riverside -
Ka`ula Krug, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
Kaneikoliakawahineika`iukapuomua Baker, He Leo Aloha, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
Ceilo Guzman, Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College
Keenan Roark, Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University
Allyssia Peine, Ordinary Days, Idaho State University
Special Achievement in Ensemble Performance
Antigone, University of Detroit Mercy
Making Melrose, Slippery Rock University
Ready, Steady, Yeti, Go!, SUNY Potsdam
Severe Clear, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Stop Kiss, Ramapo College of New Jersey
Men on Boats, Sam Houston State University
A Divine Kerfuffle, College of the Mainland
Pretty Fire, North Carolina A&T State University
A Surge of Power, California State University, Dominguez Hills
Special Achievement in Production and Performance Ensemble Unity
Above the Timberline, Northern Michigan University
Drowning Ophelia, University of Indianapolis
Lonely Planet, Doane University
Pipeline, Bowie State University
Small Mouth Sounds, Wellesley College
Songs for a New World, Iowa State University
Oedipus Tremendous, Boise State University
Ordinary Days, Idaho State University
Cenicienta, University of Texas at El Paso
I and You, Clemson University
Wiley and the Hairy Man, Northeast State Community College
Brown Face, University of California, Riverside
Tedious Demons, Mt San Antonio College
Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Rochester Institute of Technology & the National Technical Institute of the Deaf
PLAYWRITING AWARDS
The Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program encourages and supports the development of student -written plays through a variety of honors, including fellowships at the Lark Play Development Center's Residency at New York Stage & Film, O'Neill Playwright's Conference, the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards.
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award
Brown Face by Carissa Atallah, University of California, Riverside
The second place recipients are Edge of Town by Kyle McCloskey, UCLA and Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego
The Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting recognizes the outstanding student-written play that celebrates diversity and concerns issues of gender and sexuality.
Edge of Town by Kyle McCloskey, UCLA
The second place recipients are Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin and Evelyn and His Brothers by Ivan Mosley, Ohio University
Distinguished Achievement:
Driving in Circles by Jay Eddy, Boston Playwrights Theatre at Boston University
Manning by Benjamin Benne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale
The KCACTF National Undergraduate Playwriting Award
Where do Peaches Grow? by Becca Carter Freeman, Boston University and Ruby Greta Smith, University of Sioux Falls
The second place recipient is To All the Strange Boys Who Had to Grow Up by William O'Neal II, Emory University
Distinguished Achievement:
Flying Through Windows by Luke Pound, Clark University
The Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting
Acts of Creation by Brianna Barrett, UCLA
The second place recipient is Your Regularly Scheduled Programming by Brittany Fisher, the Juilliard School
Distinguished Achievement:
Bite Me by Eliana Pipes, Playwrights Theatre of Boston University
The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award
Driving in Circles by Jay Eddy, Playwrights Theatre of Boston University
The second place recipients are Edge of Town by Kyle McCloskey, UCLA and Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas Austin
Distinguished Achievement:
a river, its mouths by Jesús Valles, Brown University
Egg Tooth by J.C. Pankratz, Playwrights Theatre at Boston University
Manning by Benjamin Benne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale
The David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award is presented in an effort to promote the writing and production of new plays in memory of David Mark Cohen, who was Professor of Playwriting, University of Texas at Austin.
Love I Awethu Further by A.K. Payne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
The second place recipient is Where do Peaches Grow? by Becca Carter Freeman, Boston University
Distinguished Achievement:
Brown Face by Carissa Atallah, University of California, Riverside
The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award
Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin
The second place recipients are a river, its mouths by Jesús I. Valles, Brown University and Manning by Benjamin Benne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
Distinguished Achievement:
The Psychic and the Clown by Julio Lourido, Borough of Manhattan Community College
This Bitch: Esta Sangre Quiero by Adrienne Dawes, University of Arkansas
Waycross by Jayne Deely, Indiana University
The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award, recognizing the outstanding play written by a student of Asian or Pacific Rim heritage, and sponsored by the University of Kansas Foundation.
Coleman '72 by Charlie Oh, the Juilliard School
The second place recipients are Home Free by Aaron Pae Klein, University of Michigan and Sharon by Keiko Green, University of California San Diego
Distinguished Achievement:
Flight of a Legless Bird by Ethan Luk, Princeton University
Insignificant Bugs by Keiko Green, University of California San Diego
The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, presented in memory of the distinguished dramatist to the outstanding KCACTF student -written play on the subject of the African American experience.
The Deliverance by Daysha Veronica, UCLA
The second place recipient is Bite Me by Eliana Pipes, Playwrights Theatre of Boston University
Distinguished Achievement:
To All the Strange Boys Who Had to Grow Up by William O'Neal II, Emory University
The Rosa Parks Playwriting Award
Two Apprentices Were the Only Volunteers by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin and The Deliverance by Daysha Veronica, UCLA
The second place recipient is Love I Awethu Further by A.K. Payne, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
The Hip Hop Theater Creator Award
Teeth: A Morality Play... For an Orca-Struh uh Black Folk Tied uh Grinnin' by Syreeta Briggs, Savannah College of Art and Design
The second place recipient is littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama, Yale University
The One-Act Play recipient is This is How You Capture the Light by Kandace James, Carnegie Mellon University
The Ten-Minute Play recipient is Power Lines by Nathanael Hatchett, Bowie State University
The National Partners of the American Theater Playwriting Award, sponsored by National Partners of the American Theater (NAPAT), recognizes an outstanding playwright selected from eight nominated playwrights. The award recipient will receive an expenses-paid residency with the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference.
Good Water by Jessica Moreland, Western Washington University
The National Finalists of the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play
This is How You Capture the Light by Kandace James, Carnegie Mellon University
Seahorse by J.C. Pankratz, Boston University
The Vivian Play by Emily Zhou, University of Maryland, College Park
The National Finalists of the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award
What's in a Name by Art Por Diaz, San Francisco State University
academic play by Kyndal Harrison, University of Virginia
The Only Thing You Came to Hear by Thaddeus McCants, New York University
Stall Talk by Josie Palmarini, Ohio University
The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award
Teeth: A Morality Play... For an Orca-Struh uh Black Folk Tied uh Grinnin' by Syreeta Briggs, Savannah College of Art and Design and Driving in Circles by Jay Eddy, Boston Playwrights Theatre at Boston University
The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award
Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego
The second place recipient is The Vivian Play by Emily Zhou, University of Maryland College Park
Distinguished Achievement:
To All the Strange Boys Who Had to Grow Up by William O'Neal II, Emory University
Distinguished Achievement, One-Act Play:
This is How You Capture the Light by Kandace James, Carnegie Mellon University
The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Prize
Presented in association with Stanford University
Full Length Play:
Happy Birthday Mars Rover by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego
One-Act Play:
With Our Bodies by Yasmeen Mir, University of Missouri
Ten-Minute Play:
Power Lines by Nathanael Hatchett, Bowie State University
The KCACTF Undergraduate Theater Scholar Award recognizes the outstanding research paper in theater written by an undergraduate student.
The Androgynous God: Gender in Three Modern Stagings of the Bacchae by Colleen Blockhus, Hillside College
The Ken Ludwig Playwriting Scholarship
For a body of work
Brittany Fisher, the Juilliard School:
Your Regularly Scheduled Programming, Mosaics in the Projects, How to Bruise Gracefully
The Judith Royer Playwriting Award
In association with the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE).
The Queen of Sad Mischance by John Minigan, Emerson College- Affiliate Faculty
ABOUT THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL
Developed in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center's founding Chairman, the KCACTF encourages and celebrates the finest and most diverse theatrical productions from colleges and universities nationwide. Through the regional and national festivals, the KCACTF celebrates the achievements of theater programs, individual students, and faculty of colleges and universities throughout the United States.
The eight regional festivals provide opportunities for colleges and universities to showcase their finest work to diverse audiences of theater students and faculty from their regions. In addition to the invited productions, students and faculty attend workshops, master classes, juried design expositions, seminars, summer stock and graduate school auditions, and other professional development opportunities that build bridges between higher education and the professional theater community. In July 2014, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center along with the Kennedy Center, National New Play Network, and Stage Directors & Choreographers Foundation announced the start of the National Directors Fellowship (NDF), a five-year joint initiative which will fast track the professional development of 25 early-career stage directors, five per year. As part of this year-long fellowship, the fellows will attend the MFA Playwrights' Workshop and Directing Intensive, led by NNPN and KCACTF.
Since its establishment 52 years ago, KCACTF has reached millions of theatergoers and made important contributions to the professional development of countless college and university theater students nationwide. This year, eight regional festivals will be hosted virtually.
EDUCATION AT THE KENNEDY CENTER
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is the national champion for arts learning and creativity. Committed to increasing opportunities for all people to participate in, learn about, and understand the arts, the Center offers programs and events that strive to reflect the nation and its communities, and that are accessible and inclusive for all. From the Center's stages to classrooms and communities across the country, to online resources accessible nearly anywhere, the Center serves the burgeoning artist, the curious explorer, the student (of any age), the teacher and teaching artist-any person interested in arts learning and utilizing the arts for positive change.
As an essential component of the living memorial to President Kennedy, the Center's Education programs utilize the arts to embrace the ideals of service, justice, freedom, courage, and gratitude, and cultivate the Citizen Artists in all the people we serve. For more information, please visit https://www.kennedycenter.org/education/.
FUNDING CREDITS
The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, part of the Rubenstein Arts Access Program, is generously funded by David M. Rubenstein.
Additional support is provided by the Honorable Stuart Bernstein and Wilma E. Bernstein; the Dr. Gerald and Paula McNichols Foundation; and the National Committee for the Performing Arts.