Keegan Theatre Announces Virtual Gala On Halloween

Keegan's initiative focused on helping to restore DC's collective sense of community when it's finally safe to open theatre doors.

The Keegan Theatre is pleased to announce the Keegan Galaween Special, a virtual gala taking place on Halloween! The event celebrates 24 years of The Keegan Theatre and supports the Return to Good Company campaign, Keegan's initiative focused on helping to restore DC's collective sense of community when it's finally safe to open theatre doors to the public again.

The event features original Halloween-themed entertainment written and directed by Monique Midgette and featuring some of DC's favorite artists, including Oscar Ceville, Solomon Parker, Rebecca Ballinger, Chani Wereley, Jade Jones, Dana Nearing, Katie McManus, Shayla Lowe, Andre Hines, and Willie Garner. The performance features music direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes, choreography by Ashleigh King (Keegan's 2020 Helen Hayes winner for LEGALLY BLONDE), costume design by Alison Samantha Johnson, and sound engineering by Dan Martin.

Patrons are also invited to join the board of directors, staff, and all friends of Keegan at virtual pre- and post-show parties on Zoom, which will feature a Halloween costume contest, cocktail mixing demo of Galaween Signature Cocktails (concocted and delivered to DMV-area patrons by EcoCaters), the final countdown of the Galaween Silent Auction, and more!

The Galaween Special also marks the culmination of Keegan's online Silent Auction, featuring a wide array of unique items and experiences, many of which could only be found at Keegan. From theatre tickets for Keegan's upcoming fall repertory productions, TRANS AM and FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO, to special social events with Keegan staff and company members, to out-of-town vacation accommodations, this year's Silent Auction offers items and experiences to help patrons live life to the fullest, even while distancing or isolating. The Silent Auction opens and bidding starts at 9:00 am on October 24. Bidding closes at 9:30 pm on Halloween, October 31. The Silent Auction is open to any and all bidders, even those not attending the virtual Galaween Special event.

Tickets are still available for purchase until 7:00 pm on the night of the event, October 31, and can be purchased through the Keegan website or on Eventbrite. Patrons can purchase tickets for the Galaween Special performances only or for both the performances and the pre- and post-show parties. Patrons in the DMV area can also purchase the Signature Cocktail add-on, which includes delivery of all the ingredients needed for the 3 Halloween-themed cocktail mixes for 2 people (about 6 drinks total), including:

BLACK MAGIC (black vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, edible glitter garnish)

THE POISONED APPLE (tequila, pomegranate juice, apple cider)

CAFE VOODOO (whiskey, kahlua, orange liqueur, orange bitters)

Sales of the Signature Cocktail add-on end at midnight on October 26, and ingredients will be delivered by October 31.

For more information, visit keegantheatre.com. Other questions about the Galaween Special or Silent Auction can be directed to gala@keegantheatre.com.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You