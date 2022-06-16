Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team for THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!)

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Lauren Gunderson and Bree Lowdermilk's family fun science musical, THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!), produced on the mainstage by Keegan's brand for young people and families, Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA. The production runs in repertory with SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE as the final shows in Keegan's 25th Anniversary Season.

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) is directed and choreographed by Elena Velasco with music direction by Matty Mitchell.

"Dr. Wonderful is a lighthearted piece that fuses Ms. Frizzle, Odd Squad, and Zoom," explains director and choreographer Elena Velasco, "and while that space playfully allows the cartoon world to enter ours, it's a reminder that the 'super science kid' can be any gender - a particularly important message for those young people who identify as female. It's also an affirmation of the power of a child's imagination to grasp abstract concepts, seeing how the objects around us can be 'repurposed' to send us on a magical quest to experience the galaxy and beyond."

About the play: Dr. Wonderful and her dog, Newton, want to know why the moon changes shape in the sky every night. But how can they study the moon when it's so far away? By blasting off into space, of course! On their amazing journey, this detective duo gathers clues to solve their lunar mystery using the powers of science, curiosity, and teamwork.

The cast of THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) features Ruth Elizabeth Diaz as Dr. Wonderful, Christopher Rios as Newton, Delante Dates as Ben, and Carianmax Benitez as Mom.

In addition to Elena Velasco and Matty Mitchell, the artistic team includes Rachel Crawford (Stage Manager), Matthew J. Keenan (Master Carpenter), Venus Gulbranson (Lighting Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Projections Designer), Cresent Haynes (Sound Designer), Michelle Janota (Sound Engineer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties / Set Dressing Designer), Imari Pyles (Costume Designer), Craig Miller (Hair / Makeup Designer) and Olivia Springberg (Assistant Stage Manager).

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) runs July 5-24, 2022 with morning performances at 10 am on July 6, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, and 22. Afternoon performances at 1 pm will take place on July 9, 16 and 23. Evening performances at 7 pm will take place July 5, 12, 17, 18, 19 and 24.

To find more information about THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) and to purchase tickets, please visit www.keegantheatre.com