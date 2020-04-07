Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Announces Online Arts for Young People & Families

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, the arm of The Keegan Theatre exclusively focused on theatre education and programming for young people and families, is pleased to announce new opportunities for young people of all ages to be creative and have fun with theatre and storytelling - from home!

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA (PRK) has always been rooted in helping young people discover their authentic voices and express themselves creatively. During this period of quarantine and isolation from friends and arts influences, PRK seeks to provide opportunities for young people to use their imagination, practice creative play, and create a world with friends across the digital sphere. PRK's name is derived from the gaelic word pléaráca, which means "boisterous merry-making" and "a party you don't want to miss," and that's what these offerings help you bring into your home!

"During this unprecedented time in our country's history, we believe that educational arts programming is more critical than ever," says Alexis J. Hartwick, Keegan Director of Education and Administration. "Theatre and storytelling offer creative outlets for expression of emotions and experiences and a way for children to connect with each other, their families, and their communities in meaningful, fun, and positive ways. In the next several weeks and months, we hope to help young people of all ages continue their creative, emotional, and social development through PRK's series of online opportunities."

Opportunities now running and open for registration include:

Family Story Corner: Join Miss Emily on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 10-10:30am as we start our day on a positive foot with singing, dancing, and a story. Fun for the whole family, but geared towards children up to age 5. Drop in as you can or make it a weekly tradition.

Merry Makers: Get ready to move as we use our bodies, voice, and imagination to create characters, explore imaginary settings, and share our favorite stories. Recommended for grades 1-3. 45 minute classes.

Young Artists: Using our actor's toolbox (mind, body, voice, and imagination), we'll develop stories and experiment with elements of design to explore characters, setting, conflict, solution, and dialogue. Recommended for grades 4-6. 45 minute classes.

Middle School Drama: Learn how to express feelings and use experiences to sharpen your performance-based skills! This class uses games, improvisation, creative writing, and scene study, all in a safe and open environment for expression. Great introduction for beginners, as well as a creative outlet for experienced theatre students.

Our Voices, Our Stories: Aimed at high school-aged students, this course offers a space to dissect what makes a "good" story, explore personal thoughts and perceptions in a critical and artistic manner, and draw upon individual experiences for inspiration. We will use storytelling techniques ranging from monologues, oratories, stand-up comedy, radio, and more to culminate in creating a five-minute, first-person piece that will be performed in our final story slam. We will discover how to find agency in our voices to speak our narratives and share our truth.

Visit www.keegantheatre.com/playrahka for information and registration for all PRK's online opportunities, bios for PRK teaching artists, and more information on what Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA is all about.

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA is an arm of The Keegan Theatre, now in its 23rd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and a directing approach that honors clear, authentic storytelling.





Related Articles