Katharine Laidlaw Named Marketing Director for George Mason's CVPA

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George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced Katharine Laidlaw as its new director of marketing and communications. An Emmy Award-winning producer and accomplished arts marketing executive, Laidlaw joins Mason Arts after holding senior communications and marketing leadership positions at nationally recognized cultural and arts education institutions, including Spoleto Festival USA, Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

“Katharine stood out throughout our extensive national search as an exceptional strategic communicator and collaborative leader," said Rick Davis, dean of George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts. “Her experience at some of the country's leading arts and arts education institutions, combined with her deep understanding of the value of the arts as a community asset, makes her an outstanding addition to Mason Arts. I am delighted to welcome her to our leadership team as we continue to strengthen Mason Arts' profile and advance our mission.”

As director of marketing and communications, Laidlaw will oversee and implement integrated marketing, advertising, and communications strategies across Mason Arts, supporting CVPA's seven academic units, the Center for the Arts and Hylton Performing Arts Center, Mason Exhibitions, and a wide range of performances, academic programs, community engagement initiatives, and special events. She will provide strategic leadership for institutional branding, public relations, audience development, digital communications, and media relations while helping advance the visibility and impact of Mason Arts throughout the Northern Virginia region and beyond.

“I am honored to join George Mason and champion the essential role of the arts at one of our nation's most innovative public research universities,” said Laidlaw, “I look forward to partnering with Dean Davis and the talented Mason Arts team to amplify creative impact across our community and elevate George Mason as a national leader in arts education and cultural engagement.”

About Katharine Laidlaw

An Emmy Award-winning producer, Katharine Laidlaw joins Mason Arts after serving in executive marketing and communications roles at some of the nation's preeminent multidisciplinary cultural institutions, including Spoleto Festival USA, Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Her experience encompasses strategic communications, brand development, enrollment marketing, audience engagement, and institutional advancement. Laidlaw is the founder of the consultancy Culture Electric, where she advises mission-driven organizations on strategy and messaging. She holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor's degree from Davidson College.



Photo Credit: Peter Frank Edwards.

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