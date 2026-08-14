Bernadette Peters, COMPLEXIONS Ballet and More to Headline Hylton Center's Fall Season

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This September and October 2026, the Hylton Performing Arts Center launches its 2026–27 series programming with dance, music, and theatrical performances from around the world. The schedule also features a community arts festival, a free art exhibition in the Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, workshops and events as part of George Mason University's Veterans and the Arts Initiative, and performances from Hylton Center Arts Partners including Prince William Little Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, and Manassas Ballet Theatre.

The 2026–27 season of Hylton Presents begins on September 19 with a performance by celebrated singer Bernadette Peters, who will be joined onstage by members of the American Festival Pops Orchestra for a delightful concert of Broadway favorites and American standards. Complexions Contemporary Ballet, led by former Alvin Ailey dancers Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, presents Love Rocks, a radiant tribute to Lenny Kravitz, on October 4. Grammy Award winner and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea returns on October 18 for another live taping of Mountain Stage, a public radio show featuring contemporary artists in a diverse range of genres.

The Hylton Family Series opens on October 24 with Mason Artist-in-Residence Barefoot Puppet Theatre. The award-winning company performs Galapagos George, a charming tale inspired by the last tortoise found on Pinta Island.

Matinee Idylls returns with hour-long chamber concerts paired with a luncheon catered by Crafted 1972 and post-performance coffee and dessert with the artists. The Maximilian Jacobs Trio leads off the series on October 13, blending jazz, classical, and Balkan folk influences. The American Roots Series also returns with bluegrass veterans and local favorites Nothin' Fancy in their Hylton Center debut on October 3.

Complementing the series lineup, the annual Arts Alive! Festival returns to the Hylton Center on September 12 with free a headliner performance by political satire ensemble Capitol Fools. The Hylton Center and Prince William County join forces to cosponsor the free, family-friendly event that celebrates the region's arts community with multiple stages of performances, hands-on workshops, food trucks, a vendor village, and more.

A schedule of events for September and October 2026 is below. For full program descriptions and tickets, please visit the event pages hyperlinked.

Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place in Merchant Hall at the Hylton Performing Arts Center located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

September 2026 Special Event:

Saturday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Venue-wide

September and October 2026 Hylton Presents Performances:

Hylton Presents offers an unbeatable showcase of talent from renowned national and International Artists in the Hylton Center's Merchant Hall.

Featuring the American Festival Pops Orchestra

Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m.

$140, $105, $80, $50; half-price for youth through Grade 12

This performance will be captioned.

Love Rocks

Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m.

$65, $55, $45; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Sunday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

$75, $60, $45; half-price for youth through Grade 12

This performance will be captioned.

October 2026 Hylton Family Series Performances:

Hylton Family Series is an inspiring series with children in mind—great family entertainment at affordable family prices in Merchant Hall and the Gregory Family Theater.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Barefoot Puppet Theatre

Galapagos George

Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.*

$20

Gregory Family Theater

*The 2 p.m. performance will be sensory friendly.

Recommended for ages 5–10

October 2026 American Roots Series Performances:

American Roots Series features up-close, down-home concerts with the best of bluegrass, country, blues, and more. Enjoy a casual setting in the Gregory Family Theater with snacks and beverages available for purchase that you can enjoy in your seat while you watch the performance.

Saturday, October 3 at 5 and 8 p.m.

$35

October 2026 Matinee Idylls Performances:

Matinee Idylls presents a fantastic “menu” of distinguished musicians performing a colorful variety of music. These afternoons are sure to delight with a luncheon prepared by an outstanding local caterer, followed by a one-hour concert and coffee and dessert with the artists. Performances take place in the Jacquemin Family Foundation Hall.

Tuesday, October 13

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. in Jacquemin Family Foundation Hall

Concert at 1:30 p.m.; dessert following the concert

Lunch, concert, and dessert: $80

Concert and dessert-only: $50

Jacquemin Family Foundation Hall

This performance will be captioned.

September 2026 Buchanan Partners Art Gallery Exhibitions:

Buchanan Partners Art Gallery showcases the diverse creations of artists who have lived or worked in Manassas and Prince William County, as well as the encompassing region. Located on the second floor of the Hylton Center Didlake Grand Foyer, gallery exhibitions are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and two hours before each performance.

September 15- October 31

Buchanan Partners Art Gallery Exhibition Talk

In Her Image: Art, Service, and Self-Representation Panel Discussion

Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m.

September and October 2026 George Mason University

Veterans and the Arts Initiative Workshops and Events:

The Veterans and the Arts Initiative has served as an arts and community hub for 20,000 military-connected people since 2014. The Initiative brings Veterans, Servicemembers, and military family members in the community together with the arts through performances, workshops, exhibitions, and special events featuring the arts. All workshops are open and FREE to Veterans, Servicemembers, military family members, and military caregivers.

Tuesdays, September 22–November 10 from 7 to 7:50 p.m.

Online via Zoom

Tuesdays, September 22–November 10 from 8 to 8:50 p.m.

Online via Zoom

Wednesdays, September 23–October 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Venue-wide

The U.S. Army Field Band 80th Anniversary Concert

Lt. Col. Domingos Robinson and Lt. Col. Randy Bartel, conductors

Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m.

Merchant Hall, Hylton Performing Arts Center

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m.

Classroom 2, Hylton Performing Arts Center

Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m.

Classroom 2, Hylton Performing Arts Center

September and October 2026 Hylton Center Arts Partner Performances:

Hylton Center Arts Partners are based in Prince William County and the City of Manassas, are members of the Hylton Center's Arts Alliance, and highlight the extraordinary talents and resources that exist in the area.

October 9, 16 at 8 p.m.

October 10–11, 17–18 at 2 p.m.

October 10,17 at 7 p.m.

$35 adult; $29 senior; $25 student, youth, military, group (8+)

Gregory Family Theater

Manassas Chorale

Let Freedom Ring!

Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

$30, $28 adult; $26.25, $24.55 military and first responders; free George Mason University student and youth

Manassas Symphony Orchestra

American Landscapes with Yevgeny Dokshansky, Clarinet

Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

$35 adult; $30 group (10+); free student and youth

This performance will be captioned.

Manassas Ballet Theatre

Jazz In Motion

October 23–24 at 7:30 p.m.

October 25 at 3 p.m.

$80, $70, $60, $50, $40

Other September and October 2026 Events at the Hylton Center:

ARTfactory's Pied Piper Theatre

Hairspray

September 18–19, 25–26 at 7 p.m.

September 20, 27 at 2 p.m.

$30 adult; $25 senior, student, child

Gregory Family Theater

KC Dance Center

Kollywood Night 2026

Sunday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m.

$50 VIP; $30 standard; free (3 and under)

Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra

Peter and the Wolf: A Symphony of Stories

Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m.

$30 adult; $27 senior (65+), military; free students (0-17)

Gregory Family Theater

2026–27 Hylton Center Sponsors:

Education Initiative Lead Sponsor: Amazon Web Services

Season Accessibility Sponsor: Didlake, Inc.

Additional Sponsors: Bion Mechanical, Cecil and Irene Hylton Foundation, City of Manassas, Epsilon Sigma Boulé Foundation, Evermay Wealth Management, JB Sales/Service2Software, McNichols Family Foundation, Miller Toyota of Manassas, National Endowment for the Arts, NOVEC, Only HCM Solutions, Inc., Prince William County Community Foundation, Prince William County Education Foundation (SPARK), Prince William County Office of Tourism

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