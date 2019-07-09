Jamie Brickhouse Returns To Capital Fringe With I FAVOR MY DADDY

Celebrated memoirist and 4-time Moth Story Slam champion Jamie Brickhouse returns to Capital Fringe 2019 with his second solo show I Favor My Daddy a year after his DC critical hit, Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother.

I Favor My Daddy premiered to sold-out audiences at 2018 FringeNYC, the New York International Fringe Festival where it was awarded "Best Bet" by Theater is Easy. It went on to win the Staff Pick Award at the 2019 FRIGID Festival New York, and playwright, actor and drag legend Charles Busch dubbed it "funny, touching, honest...wonderful entertainment."

Daddy Poo adored bikinis and martinis as much as his homosexual alcoholic son. Was he a sodomite lush too? I Favor My Daddy is Brickhouse's darkly-comic struggle to discover "who's your daddy?" It's the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed and multi-award-winning solo show, Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother. That show was about Jamie's drinking and sexuality, and his Texas tornado of a mother Mama Jean. I Favor My Daddy is about Jamie's octogenarian, ribald, Catholic conservative father Earl aka Daddy Poo and his drinking and his sexuality. "With this show, I've flipped the artistic process," says Brickhouse. "I wrote and published Dangerous When Wet the memoir first. This time, I Favor My Daddy the show comes out first. See it before it's a book!"

Tickets: $20 www.jamiebrickhouse.com

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church - Cherry

400 I Street SW, Washington DC 20024

Dates: Sat., July 13: 4:45pm; Sat., July 13: 8:30pm; Sun., July 14: 6:45pm

