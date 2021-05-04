Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOW HE LIED TO HER HUSBAND To Stream This Month From Washington Stage Guild

Viewers may ‘tune in’ beginning Wednesday, May 19 at 8 PM and the performance will be available  until Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM.

May. 4, 2021  

The Washington Stage Guild continues its series of online presentations with, How He Lied to Her Husband, set in a London drawing room, a witty look at the love triangle, as only Shaw could envision it and is said to have been written by GBS in a matter of a few days. The play has often been interpreted as a kind of satirical commentary on Shaw's own highly successful earlier play Candida, which one of the characters gets tickets to see.

Morgan Duncan, who returns to the Stage Guild after his long sojourn with The Capitol Steps, will direct thecast in this comic gem of a one act.

Duncan says, "I feel like a lot of Mr. Shaw's work is him looking at the work of another artist - Shakespeare, for example - and saying, 'yeah, that's all well and good, but, here, let me show you what you could have written, had you any real talent.' The fascinating thing about How He Lied to Her Husband is that the work he's reexamining is his own Candida!"

This unique performance will be posted on the Stage Guild's YouTubeChannel: https://bit.ly/325awwU

Viewers may 'tune in' beginning Wednesday, May 19 at 8 PM and the performance will be available until Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM.

Company:

  • Jordan Brown (Her Lover) is on a mission to make his name known and to diversify white spaces in the DMV Theatre Scene. Having graduated from Stevenson University in 2019, he is excited to join the Washington Stage Guild in this production.
  • Lawrence Redmond* (Her Husband) happily returns to WSG. A Washington native and proud AEA member, his last appearance for the Guild was in Greg Jones Ellis' All Save One.
  • Julie-Ann Elliott* (Herself) is excited to be working with Washington Stage Guild again, where she last crossed their boards as librarian Emily Reed in Alabama Story. She is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.
  • Video Editor - Lauren Hyland
  • Zoom Production Manager/Stage Manager - Elaine Randolph*

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

How He Lied to Her Husband will be streamed on the Stage Guild YouTube channel under an agreement with The Theatre Authority and Actors' Equity Association.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
Best Medicine Rep To Reopen In June With VARIANT STRAINS Photo

Best Medicine Rep To Reopen In June With VARIANT STRAINS

BWW Review: dwb (driving while black) film at UrbanArias Photo

BWW Review: dwb (driving while black) film at UrbanArias

BWW Review: FIRST DATE at NextStop Theatre Company Photo

BWW Review: FIRST DATE at NextStop Theatre Company

BWW Review: MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET at Signature Theatre Photo

BWW Review: MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET at Signature Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE LAST FIVE YEARS is Now Streaming From Lawton Community Theatre
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Hosts Lucas Ross and Sugar Free Allstars For Family Series
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!