HOW HE LIED TO HER HUSBAND To Stream This Month From Washington Stage Guild

The Washington Stage Guild continues its series of online presentations with, How He Lied to Her Husband, set in a London drawing room, a witty look at the love triangle, as only Shaw could envision it and is said to have been written by GBS in a matter of a few days. The play has often been interpreted as a kind of satirical commentary on Shaw's own highly successful earlier play Candida, which one of the characters gets tickets to see.

Morgan Duncan, who returns to the Stage Guild after his long sojourn with The Capitol Steps, will direct thecast in this comic gem of a one act.

Duncan says, "I feel like a lot of Mr. Shaw's work is him looking at the work of another artist - Shakespeare, for example - and saying, 'yeah, that's all well and good, but, here, let me show you what you could have written, had you any real talent.' The fascinating thing about How He Lied to Her Husband is that the work he's reexamining is his own Candida!"

This unique performance will be posted on the Stage Guild's YouTubeChannel: https://bit.ly/325awwU

Viewers may 'tune in' beginning Wednesday, May 19 at 8 PM and the performance will be available until Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM.

Company:

Jordan Brown (Her Lover) is on a mission to make his name known and to diversify white spaces in the DMV Theatre Scene. Having graduated from Stevenson University in 2019, he is excited to join the Washington Stage Guild in this production.

Lawrence Redmond* (Her Husband) happily returns to WSG. A Washington native and proud AEA member, his last appearance for the Guild was in Greg Jones Ellis' All Save One.

Julie-Ann Elliott* (Herself) is excited to be working with Washington Stage Guild again, where she last crossed their boards as librarian Emily Reed in Alabama Story. She is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Video Editor - Lauren Hyland

Zoom Production Manager/Stage Manager - Elaine Randolph*

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

How He Lied to Her Husband will be streamed on the Stage Guild YouTube channel under an agreement with The Theatre Authority and Actors' Equity Association.