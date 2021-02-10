Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HITLER'S TASTERS Gets Reading and Talkback With Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks and Holocaust Historian Gavriel D. Rosenfeld

The talkbalk takes place on Tuesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m., ET.

Feb. 10, 2021  

HITLER'S TASTERS Gets Reading and Talkback With Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks and Holocaust Historian Gavriel D. Rosenfeld

Join the cast, director, and playwright of Hitler's Tasters on Tuesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m., ET, as they share excerpts from their award-winning play about a group of young women who have the opportunity to die for their country every day as Adolf Hitler's food tasters. Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks will also be in conversation with Holocaust historian and author Gavriel D. Rosenfeld about the journey of Hitler's Tasters, which is inspired by true events, as well the broader resonance of the play in our current culture.

This virtual program is sponsored by Moment Magazine. The program is free but registration is required.

Moment is a fiercely independent magazine that provides award-winning, in-depth reporting on the issues that concern, excite and inspire American Jews. It was founded in 1975 by Elie Wiesel and Leonard Fein and has been run by Nadine Epstein since 2004.


