Get $5 Off HEAD OVER HEELS at the Monumental Theatre Company

Article Pixel Mar. 1, 2020  

Set in the fantastical land of Arcadia, a fateful prophecy is delivered to the king which will send each character on a journey of self-discovery in order to save the kingdom and find their true love.

With a book by James Magruder, adaptation by Jeff Whitty and a plot based on Sir Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, Head Over Heels features all the drama of a 16-century romance with a queer twist.

With hits like, "We Got The Beat," "Mad About You," "Vacation," and "Our Lips are Sealed," you'll be dancing along in your seat!

March 5-23

