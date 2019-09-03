Garrett Clayton Will Join The American Pops Orchestra To Celebrate Dolly Parton

Audiences have loved Garrett Clayton in "Hairspray Live!," Disney movies and his dramatic roles, and now he's getting ready to add his voice to some of Dolly Parton's greatest songs.

Garrett will be join The American Pops Orchestra (www.theamericanpops.org) in a special tribute performance to the legendary Dolly on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at Arena Stage in Southwest D.C.

The evening, titled "Coat of Many Colors," will showcase Dolly's most unique and acclaimed songs, including "I Will Always Love You," and "Jolene."

Garrett's breakout role was in "Teen Beach Movie." From there, his roles have included "King Cobra," and others on screen and stage. Last year he announced his engagement to his partner Blake Knight.

Additional acclaimed singers who'll be part of the performance include Morgan James and Nova Payton as well as cellist/singer Neyla Pekarek, who recently left folk band The Lumineers for a solo career. Joining them will be Rita Castagna, the winner of APO's NextGen competition and other exciting cast members that APO will soon announce.

"We're excited to have such talented performers in this production," says APO conductor and founder Luke Frazier. "I grew up in West Virginia with country music playing all the time. Dolly always had something special that no other artist could compare with, that extra special zing that made all of her music come to life. I want to start our season off with that same special something that let's everyone know APO is here to play and here to bring the DMV to life!"

Dolly is one of the most-honored female country performers of all time. The Record Industry Association of America has certified 25 of her single or album releases as either Gold Record, Platinum Record or Multi-Platinum Record. She has had 26 songs reach number 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. She has 42 career top-10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. All-inclusive sales of singles, albums, collaboration records, compilation usage, and paid digital downloads during her career have topped 100 million records around the world.

She's received the National Medal of Arts, Kennedy Center Honors from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Living Legend Medal by the U.S. Library of Congress.

Tickets are available now at http://bit.ly/APODolly.





