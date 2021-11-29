Ford's Theatre Society's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Partners with Theatre Washington on Donation Drive

Ford's Theatre Society announced that the company of the 2021 production of A Christmas Carol has selected Theatre Washington's Taking Care Fund as recipient of this year's donation drive inspired by the themes of charity in Dickens's holiday classic. The Taking Care Fund provides financial assistance to D.C.-area theatre professionals in times of unforeseen hardship.

During the curtain calls for performances, the A Christmas Carol company will encourage monetary donations on behalf of the Washington-based non-profit. Patrons may make donations in person, by mailing a check made payable to "Taking Care Fund, Theatre Washington" to the Ford's Theatre offices (514 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20004) or give online at my.fords.org/donate/q/taking-care.

A Christmas Carol plays at Ford's Theatre from November 24 through December 27, 2021. Tickets are available for sale at https://www.fords.org/performances/current-and-upcoming/a-christmas-carol/

"The company's collection is particularly meaningful as theatremakers across the region return to work after two years of great hardship. Each gift made in support of the Taking Care Fund during our curtain calls reaffirms our community's willingness to step out for others and support those who need it most," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

Since 2009 and in the spirit of giving and charity expressed in Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, Ford's audiences, cast, crew and staff have collected more than half-a-million dollars for charities Bright Beginnings, Homeless Children's Playtime Project, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha's Table, Miriam's Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME), Thrive DC and House of Ruth. Funds directly help these organizations sustain the thousands within the D.C.-area who struggle with issues of hunger, mental health, illness and homelessness.

"We are deeply grateful for the artists and company at Ford's Theatre in selecting the Taking Care Fund as their beneficiary this year. We are delighted to see more in-person performances opening, yet many theatre-makers in our community are still without meaningful work. The Taking Care Fund continues to receive dozens of applications each month and we are committed to keeping the Fund open for as long as it is needed. This act of generosity from Ford's Theatre will bolster the Fund into 2022," said Amy Austin, President and CEO of Theatre Washington