Felicia Curry, Ora Jones and Billie Krishawn Star in UNTIL THE FLOOD at Studio Theatre

In his directorial debut at Studio Theatre, Associate Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas has reimagined Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith's searing solo work Until the Flood as an ensemble piece for a multigenerational cast of Black women that captures how tragedy in one community became a flashpoint for racial justice across the United States. Starring Felicia Curry, Ora Jones, and Billie Krishawn, Until the Flood will stream on Studio's website (studiotheatre.org) from April 16 - May 9, 2021. Commissioned by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Orlandersmith wrote Until the Flood in response to the 2014 murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri at the hands of a police officer, integrating dozens of interviews with local residents into a documentary theatre piece about pain, resilience, unanswered questions, and deep division that remains as salient today as ever.

"I am honored to be making my Studio debut with this poignant, urgent play about the importance of a diverse community coming together to reflect on the history of injustice in our country while sparking a new dialogue about the hope and change that we can inspire together," said Douglas. "I believe wholeheartedly in the power of theatre, and plays like Until the Flood specifically, to catalyze conversations that can spur civic change and empathy and am excited to share this fervent call to action with DC audiences."

Dael Orlandersmith is one of the stalwarts of solo performance in the United States," said Studio Artistic Director David Muse. "Her plays are vivid and deeply humane, both intensely personal and broadly relatable. With Until the Flood, we welcome her back to Studio with a timely story of a community in the aftermath of a shooting that changed the conversation about racial justice and police brutality."

For more information visit: studiotheatre.org