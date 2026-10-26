Feature: Hard Work and a Passion for Their Craft is Paying Off for Two GMU Students

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L-R Arrieon Grovner and Jalen Whitmore

Working in the performing arts, there is always the question that comes up about where the next generation of performer is going to come from. In many instances the answer can be found in educational institutions all over the country.

George Mason University (GMU) in Fairfax Virginia has an ever growing musical theater department and is always pushing the limits in terms of material for it’s students. Last year for example, the fall musical was Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Yes, the one that originally was performed in a tent.

This year’s fall musical production is the quirky satire Urinetown which runs from October 28th through November 1st. Today you are going to meet two of it’s cast members Arrieon Grovner and Jalen Whitmore.

Both are seniors this year as you will read, there is a true passion that is going to propel them onward as they continue on their theatrical journeys.

Arrieon and Jalen are in really good hands for Urinetown. Their director is DMV theater legend James Gardiner. Read on to see what they have to say about being directed by such an icon of our theater community.

GMU’s Musical Theater Department boasts some of the area’s top talents. Besides James Gardiner, his wife the multi- talented Erin Driscoll Gardiner (currently onstage in All The World’s a Stage at Signature Theatre) is on staff and one of our finest dramatic actors Edward Gero taught at GMU for many years. With that level of educator students like Arrieon and Jalen are extremely lucky to be attending GMU.

College productions are often overlooked by many audience members. Some think if students are performing that the talent level won’t be very high. I am here to tell you that the level of performance in a GMU production is extremely high and definitely worth your time and money. Performers like Arrieon Grovner and Jalen Whitmore deserve our support. Just remember, when these two ladies hit Broadway down the road, you can say you saw them at the beginning of their careers and remember how talented they were when they were just starting out.

Pay “the price to pee” and grab some tickets to GMU’s Urinetown and help support the urgently needed next generation of theatrical artists.

Was there a particular show you saw growing up that got you interested in performing?

Arrieon- I had been performing on stage for competitive cheer since I was three, but what really sparked my acting bug was seeing Quvenzhané Wallis as Annie in the 2014 remake, and then the kids from Stranger Things in 2016. Something about seeing kids my age, who were like me, live out their dream and become successful awoke a desire in me that has yet to die down.

Jalen- I don’t think it was a singular show but rather a person that got me into performing. My grandmother took me to a lot of theater at a young age and I became hooked! I remember watching the Lion King national tour and she whispered to me, “Jalen, you’re gonna do this one day.” Since then, I’ve been a huge theater kid!

L- Jalen Whitmore in her very first time onstage in a summer camp production as playing a fairy.

R- Arrieon Grovner in her high school production of A Play About a Dragon.

Photos courtesy of the artists.

What was your first time performing onstage and what do you remember the most about that experience?

Jalen-The first performance I can remember is singing for my church’s talent show. What I remember most was how annoying I thought it was to prepare for it. Every day after school for two months straight, my grandma would have me stand on her fireplace and rehearse for an hour. She’d sit on the sofa right in front of me and give me notes the entire time. Funnily enough, after this experience, she was given the nickname “Joe Jackson”.

Arrieon- My first time performing onstage in theater was during my freshman year of high school. It was a one-act play, The Most Massive Woman Wins, and I was the only freshman cast amongst juniors and seniors (period). The main thing I remember was the show being canceled after only one night (we were supposed to have two showings) because one the of parents thought the show was too raunchy, mainly because of the character I was playing, Sabine, and her main monologue. However, I do remember that it was the first time I’d ever felt my heart drop regarding performing because I was terrified I’d forget my lines. It was the first time I had to learn how to regulate my nervous system.

Can you please tell us what year you are in at GMU and what your major is?

Arrieon- I am in my senior year. I’m majoring in Theater Performance, with a concentration in Musical Theater and a Spanish minor.

Jalen- I am a senior majoring in Musical Theater with a minor in Event Technical Production!

What was it about GMU that made it your choice to attend there over another educational institution?

Jalen- Truthfully, GMU was the furthest north my parents would let me go. Being in theater, my main goal was always New York, but I’m very glad to have been led to GMU. The community I’ve grown here is irreplaceable and I can’t imagine being anywhere else.

Arrieon- I was hell bent on going to Old Dominion University or Howard, but when I toured GMU my body felt content. Like, something just clicked and it felt like a place that I could grow and experience life at for the next 4 years of my life. Also, it’s very close to DC, which has extensive theater opportunities.

L- Jalen Whitmore and company in GMU's 2023 production of fallen.

Photo courtesy of George Mason School of Theater.

R- Arrieon Grovner and company members in GMU's 2024 production of Twelve Ophelias.

Photo by Aurora Powell.

What other productions have you performed in at GMU?

Arrieon- I have performed in Twelve Ophelias, directed by GMU Alum Brett Womack, Once Upon a Mattress, directed by Erin Gardiner, 110 in the Shade, directed by Erin Gardiner, two cabarets of different themes, directed by James and Erin Gardiner, and Songs for a New World, directed by Erin Gardiner.

Jalen- 110 in the Shade (Lizzie), Pipeline (Nya), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Ensemble, Helene/Marya U/S), Thrive or What You Will (Jeanne 1), The Tempest (Francisco, Antonio U/S), Once Upon A Mattress (Lady Lucille), and Songs for a New World.

L-R Jalen Whitmore and Arrieon Grovner on a break in rehearsal from

GMU's upcoming production of Urinetown.

Photo by James Gardiner.

How do you best describe your character in Urinetown?

Jalen- Soupy Sue is a passionate young woman who genuinely wants to do the right thing, but the people of Urinetown constantly push her buttons. By the middle of the show, she’s completely fed up and ready to kill Hope at the drop of a hat. Beneath all that frustration, she’s also in love with Bobby Strong.

Arrieon- Little Becky Two Shoes lovessss mess. She likes any sort of commotion or anything that’ll disrupt the natural flow of the people’s way of living.

Had you been familiar with Urinetown prior to auditioning and what were your initial thoughts about it after your first read through?

Arrieon- I was not extensively familiar prior to auditioning. When the fall musical was announced to be Urinetown, I found a slime tutorial online with my friend, and I found I didn’t like it very much. I don’t believe we did a read through of the show, but watching my friends turn these characters into real humans during rehearsals, and of course with James Gardiner’s direction, I have come to find an appreciation for this show and its mission.

Jalen- Growing up doing community theater, I’d heard of Urinetown and have done a combo to “Snuff That Girl” a couple of times in dance classes. However, it didn’t really hit me that this was a piece quite literally about pee and poop until I sat down with the script. I feel like this show is done so well BECAUSE of the multifaceted nonsense that happens. Like yes, we’re talking about human waste but also there are so many character/parts of the story that are scary similar to the world we live in now. I believe that a person will enjoy the show whether they’re seeing it for the funny jokes or for the message it has to say.

Urinetown is directed by James Gardiner. What is the most important piece of advice he has given you and how does it feel to know that you are being directed by a true legend of the DMV theatre scene?

Jalen- It has been an absolute blast working with James! He’s an incredible director who genuinely allows his actors to collaborate and contribute to bringing his vision to life. When I first met James during my freshman year, I thought he was scary! But over the years, I’ve come to know him as a knowledgeable, goofy, and deeply passionate theater maker.

One of the most meaningful pieces of advice he’s given me came during my junior year. I was dealing with vocal issues and wasn’t feeling my best while working on a show. I vividly remember James reminding me not to worry about what anyone else said or thought because I knew I was talented. His words of encouragement meant so much to me, especially during a time when I was struggling to feel like myself as a performer. That moment has stuck with me, and I’m grateful to have worked with someone who not only challenges me as an artist but also reminds me of my worth.

Arrieon- I’m not gonna lie, it truly feels surreal to be working with James Gardiner. I’m not sure if he’ll read this, but I get star struck around his whole family. What makes it better is that James is a chill guy who really is just a dad with a cool camera and likes to play make believe for fun. Knowing that much makes it a whole lot easier to talk to him. The most important piece of advice that James has given me is that the characters I play are experiencing these moments for the first time. They are actively having their own thoughts and coming to their own conclusions in real time, even though I already know what they’re going to do and why. Therefore, I cannot give away the ending or the punchline before it happens, because audiences like to see a character work through their journey.

After you graduate, what theatres (local or elsewhere) are on your bucket list to work at?

Arrieon- All of them. Truly. It would be really cool to perform at the theatres that have pictures of some of my professors in their lobby. For example, Arena Stage and Roundhouse Theater have photos of Ed Gero in some of their productions, and Signature Theater has Erin Gardiner in their past production of Urinetown on their wall somewhere in the building.

Jalen- I am planning to stay in the DMV area after graduation and hope to find work here! It is such an awesome area to do theater in and I’d be honored to work any and everywhere I’m able. The first theater that come to mind are, of course, Signature, Arena Stage, Studio, and Ford’s. But I’d also enjoy traveling on a cruise or doing a National Tour!

Special thanks to George Mason University's director for Urinetown James Gardiner for his tireless help in coordinating this interview.

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