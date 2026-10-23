FROZEN to Play at Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas

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This November, audiences can journey to Arendelle as Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory presents Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical, November 20-29, 2026, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

Directed by Kimberly Kemp, this full-length stage adaptation of Disney's beloved animated film brings the story of sisters Anna and Elsa to life with spectacular music, colorful characters and the theatrical magic of Arendelle.

When newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally unleashes her hidden powers, trapping Arendelle in an eternal winter, her fearless younger sister Anna sets out to find her and bring her home. Along the way, Anna joins forces with rugged ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven and the ever-optimistic snowman Olaf on an adventure that ultimately reveals that true love can take many forms.

Featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen includes the songs audiences know from the Academy Award-winning film, including 'Let It Go,' 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'For the First Time in Forever,' as well as additional songs written specifically for the Broadway production.

More than a story of magic and adventure, Frozen centers on the relationship between two sisters and explores themes of family, self-acceptance, courage, and the power of love. The expanded Broadway adaptation gives audiences an opportunity to experience the familiar story in a new way through live performances, music, costumes, and scenic effects.

The November 21 morning performance will be presented as a sensory-friendly performance, offering a more welcoming theatre experience for audience members who may benefit from adjustments to the traditional performance environment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 11 Hrs 10 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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