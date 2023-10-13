FAT HAM Extended for Two Weeks at Studio Theatre

Studio Theatre has extended the run of its upcoming production of Fat Ham by two weeks, with shows now on sale until December 17.

With many performances already sold out, the extension will offer Washingtonians another chance to come to the cookout and enjoy playwright James Ijames' powerful and celebratory tale of family, obligation, and queer Black masculinity. Director Taylor Reynolds and a spectacular cast are currently in rehearsals for the show, which promises to be the highlight of the DC theatre season.

Date: First preview October 25; press preview October 29 (2pm)

Location: Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW, Washington, DC

Cost: $35-$90 (discounts available)

Parking: Studio Theatre does not have its own parking garage, however we do have parking partnerships with both SpotHero and the Washington Plaza Hotel.

Buy tickets at studiotheatre.org

About Fat Ham

Hamlet, but with more barbeque and disco. Swapping a Danish castle for a North Carolina BBQ pit, Fat Ham remakes Shakespeare's story of murder and revenge into what the New York Times calls “a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy.” Juicy, a Black queer Southern kid, has a lot on his plate already when his father's ghost shows up, demanding vengeance. As generations clash at the family's backyard barbeque, Juicy must face the legacies of violence he's been raised with and shape the man he wants to be in James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play fresh from its Tony-nominated Broadway run. Fat Ham is generously underwritten by Sari Hornstein.

About the Director

Taylor Reynolds is an OBIE-award winning director based in New York, originally from Chicago. Select directing credits include Clyde's at Berkeley Repertory Theatre/Huntington Theatre, Tambo & Bones at Playwrights Horizons/Center Theatre Group, Man Cave at Page 73, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (New York Times Critic's Pick), Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally at Baltimore Center Stage/Playwrights Realm, Plano at Clubbed Thumb (Drama Desk nomination for Best Director), and Think Before You Holla (creator/deviser). Taylor has also worked as a director and collaborator with companies including Keen Company, Ojai Playwrights Conference, MCC Theater, New Georges, Manhattan Theatre Club, and The 24 Hour Plays. She is the 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient, a New Georges Affiliated Artist, a 2017-2018 Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow, and a Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab alum. Taylor has a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University. www.iamtaylorreynolds.com.

About the Playwright

James Ijames is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, director and educator. James' plays have been produced on Broadway, off-Broadway and across the country by theatres including Orbiter 3, The National Black Theatre, The Public Theater and Steppenwolf Theatre. His awards and honors include the 2011 F. Otto Haas Award for an Emerging Artist, the 2015 Pew Fellowship for Playwriting, the 2015 Terrence McNally New Play Award, the 2017 Whiting Award, the 2019 Kesselring Prize, the 2020 Steinberg Prize and the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for Fat Ham. James was a founding member of Orbiter 3, Philadelphia's first playwright producing collective.

About Studio Theatre

Studio Theatre is a longstanding Washington cultural institution dedicated to the production of contemporary theatre. Over more than 40 years and 350 productions, the theatre has grown from a company that produced in a single rented theatre to one that owns a multi-venue complex stretching half a city block, but has stayed committed to its core distinguishing characteristics: deliberately intimate spaces; excellence in acting and design; and seasons that feature many of the most significant playwrights of our time. Studio is a values-focused organization that pursues artistry and inclusion, and brings characteristic thoughtfulness and daring to our efforts, onstage and off. The theatre serves nearly 75,000 people each year, including more than 1,000 youth and young adults through community engagement initiatives. Founded in 1978, the quality of Studio's work has been recognized by sustained community support, as well as 78 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in professional theatre.