Expats Theatre will present Christmas Eve - a gripping thriller by German-Austrian playwright and novelist Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Christopher Hampton.

It's Christmas Eve. Stopped by the police on her way to a holiday dinner, a philosophy professor ends up in an interrogation room. A hard-nosed senior officer accuses her of planning a bomb attack at midnight and presents incriminating evidence against her. Is there a pending bomb attack? Or is this a case of state paranoia? As the two opponents duel over the conflict between national security and civil liberties, passionately discussing the political system, the threat of terrorism, global poverty, and academic freedom, the clock is ticking.

Performances: March 17th-April 10, 2022. Thurs, Fri, Sat 7:30 pm; Sunday matinee 2:30 pm.

Location: Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lab 2, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC

Cast: Danielle Davy (Judith) and Stephen Patrick Martin (Thomas)

Director: Karin Rosnizeck

Set: Nadir Bey

Lights and Projections: Hailey LaRoe

Stage Manager: Laura Schlachtmeyer

Sound Design: Laura Schlachtmeyer and Karin Rosnizeck

Tickets and info: https://www.atlasarts.org/events/expats-theatre-christmas-eve/ and www.ExPatsTheatre.com

Covid Safety: Vaccination proof or negative test result and mask wearing required. For updates, please visit Atlas Covid Protocol https://www.atlasarts.org/about/#health-and-safety

Special events during the run of Christmas Eve:

1) Sunday, March 20th following the matinee: Post-show talk-back with cast (Danielle Davy, Stephen Martin) and director (Karin Rosnizeck) about the themes and challenges of the play

2) Sunday, March 27th following the matinee: Expert panel Civil Liberties in the Age of Terrorism. Panelists: Jay Stanley, Senior Policy Analyst, American Civil Liberties Union and Catrina Doxsee, Center for Strategic and International Studies

3) German-Austrian Night, Thursday, March 31st, 7:30pm. Special guests: Anke Popper, Cultural Attachée German Embassy, Dr. Johannes Aigner, Director Austrian Cultural Forum.

Christmas Eve is the fourth production of ExPats Theatre (after Pankrác 45 by Martina Kinská, Surfacing by Julya Rabinowich and Einstein's Wife by Snezana Dnjidic). The theatre is a 501 (c) (3) venture founded by Karin Rosnizeck and is devoted to connecting people across cultures through theatre and the performing arts. Expats Theatre focuses on new works (often in translation) by contemporary international playwrights.