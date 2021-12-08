Events DC Launches Short Film Series With Theatre Washington Spotlighting DC's Outstanding Professional Theatre Community

Today, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, announced a new partnership with Theatre Washington, an alliance of regional theatre companies and theatre-makers, on a series of short films spotlighting the richness and variety of the professional theatre community in Washington, DC.

Titled Backstage at the Helen Hayes Awards, the three-part interview series debuts on December 8, 2021 on GATHER by Events DC, Events DC's platform for live and on-demand programming from the worlds of culture, sports and entertainment. The films celebrate the safe and highly anticipated reopening of the District's theaters and provide an entertaining and personal look into the lives that have made DC the second largest and most successful theatre community in the nation.

The series will debut on GATHER by Events DC according to the following schedule:

12/08/2021 - Episode 1: Roz White and William Knowles Roz White, actress, vocalist and teaching artist with composer, performer, and music director William Knowles discuss their shared history in #dctheatre including at MetroStage, Alexandria Virginia. Filmed at the historic Anacostia Playhouse in DC

12/15/2021 - Episode 2: Maria Manuela Goyanes Emika Abe, Managing Director of DC's Woolly Mammoth Theatre talks with Maria Manuela Goyanes, the second-ever artistic director at Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, nationally known for producing new work and original productions



12/22/2021 - Episode 3: Debbie Allen Alicia Adams, Vice President of International Programming at the John F. Kennedy Center interviews Debbie Allen, prominent dancer, director, actress, filmmaker, and recent recipient of both the Kennedy Center Honors and the Emmy's Governor Award



Theatre Washington is the producer of the Helen Hayes Awards and the only organization dedicated to supporting and representing all sectors of DC's professional theater community. Supported by their efforts and the awareness generated by the Helen Hayes Awards, Washington, DC's professional theatre community has grown from a handful of theatres and producing companies in the 1980s to a staggering 90 today.

The three-part series is the latest addition to the diverse program portfolio featured on GATHER by Events DC. It will captivate viewers seeking compelling, locally relevant on-demand content to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit https://www.gatherbyeventsdc.com/series/backstage-at-the-helen-hayes-awards.