EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl to Open at Atlas Performing Arts Center

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

How do you say goodbye to yourself? In Sarah Ruhl's imaginative retelling of the classic myth, the story is reframed through the eyes of its heroine. After dying unexpectedly on her wedding night, Eurydice is stripped of her memories. Arriving in the Underworld, she reunites with her deceased father, who tenderly helps her reconstruct her past. But when her husband Orpheus plays music beautiful enough to open the gates of hell, Eurydice faces a devastating choice: follow the man she married back to a world she no longer understands, or remain in the safe, familiar embrace of her father in the land of the dead.

Leaning into the absurdist influences of Samuel Beckett, Songs of the Goat presents a visceral, ensemble-driven production that asks timeless questions about grief, memory, and the enduring power of love. By marrying Beckettian absurdism with Ruhl's signature poetic style, this staging invites audiences to examine how we process loss in a world that often defies logic.

Reflecting on the production's creative vision and its balance of light and dark, Director Zach Campion shares:

'Songs of the Goat's take on Eurydice is full of visceral surprises that even those most familiar with the legend won't see coming. This play provides an extraordinary theatrical playground, inviting our actors and designers to interpret this world through their own experiences with grief, boredom, and the unknown.'

Eurydice marks the company's third mainstage production. Tariq Ambrose, the company's Managing Director, thanked the company's donors for their continued support:

'Building on our work with Medea and Antigone, Eurydice completes an epic trilogy of tragic heroines. This journey has allowed us to explore timeless themes with DC audiences. We are so grateful to our donors who enable us to reach more people and support more local artists every year.'

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl, presented by Songs of the Goat runs September 2 to 13, 2026, at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC. Tickets are $37.25 (all fees included) and available online.

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming