Dee Dee Bridgewater, Regina Carter Headline DCJazzFest From Home This Weekend

This weekend, the DC Jazz Festival (DCJF) will kick off its first-ever digital initiative with DCJazzFest From Home presented by Live From Our Living Rooms. Running June 21 through June 29, this all virtual event will raise relief funds for DC-area musicians and artists who have been negatively affected financially by COVID-19. Live From Our Living Rooms, the NY-based outfit behind April's smash first-ever virtual jazz festival, is collaborating with the DC Jazz Festival for the first time to bring these nine days to fruition.

The lineup includes NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, McArthur Fellow Regina Carter, Grammy winning trumpeter Randy Brecker, and more

It's nine days of music for a good cause. All funds raised by donation will be granted as $1000 relief packages to artists and musicians based in the DC-area that have impacted financially by the coronavirus. The application process is still open; all DC-based artists and musicians are welcome to apply. Artist applications to the LFOLR-DC relief fund will be reviewed by a panel process put together by DCJF, and $1,000 allocations will be administered based on need. Tax-deductible donations will be collected through a GoFundMe campaign and managed by DC Jazz Festival, a trusted non-profit organization.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Sunday, June 21

3:00PM - "Meet the Artist" Interview: NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater(voice)

7:00PM - Performance: Marshall Keys (saxophone)

8:30PM - Performance: Helen Sung (piano)

Monday, June 22

3:00PM - "Meet the Artist" Interview: Sarah Hughes (saxophone)

7:00PM - Performance: Akua Dixon (cello)

8:30PM - Performance: Regina Carter & Alvester Garnett (violin & drums)

Tuesday, June 23

3:00PM - Masterclass: Dave Douglas (trumpet)

7:00PM - Performance: Emmet Cohen (piano)

8:30PM - Performance: Orrin Evans (piano)

Wednesday, June 24

7:00PM - Performance: Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti (trumpet & saxophone)

8:30PM - Performance: Jane Bunnett (saxophone & flute)

Thursday, June 25

11:00AM - DC JazzBops!: Heidi Martin (voice)

7:00PM - Performance: Chelsey Green (violin)

8:30PM - Performance: Aaron Myers (voice/piano)

Friday, June 26

3:00PM - Interview: Marcus Strickland (saxophone)

7:00PM - Performance: Elijah Balbed (saxophone)

8:30 PM - Performance: Marcus Strickland

Saturday, June 27

3:00PM - Interview: Warren Wolf (vibraphone +)

7:00PM - Performance: Kameleon Beats Trio (Latin jazz)

8:30PM - Performance: Warren Wolf

Sunday, June 28

3:00PM - Interview: Tarus Mateen (bass)

7:00PM - Performance: Tarus Mateen (w/ Dana Hawkins & Tamika Love Jones)

8:30PM - Performance: Joe Lovano (saxophones) & Judi Silvano (voice)

Monday, June 29

3:00PM - Interview: Reginald Cyntje (trombone)

7:00PM - Performance: Reginald Cyntje

8:30 PM - Performance: John Clayton (bass) & Gerald Clayton (piano)

