DC's Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast Series

Professional actor skills are the approach taken in Public Speaking The Actor's Way

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts is announcing the launch of a new podcast that lays out an innovative approach to public speaking using the skills of professional actors. Public Speaking the Actor's Way is a solo, limited-series podcast hosted by Theatre Lab Co-Executive Director Buzz Mauro, who has been coaching pubic speakers for decades, at places like National Geographic and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The podcast is also a refresher in the actor's time-honored tools of actions and objectives and how they can be useful both on stage and IRL.

Buzz Mauro

The podcast shares its title with a course that Buzz teaches at The Theatre Lab, next offered in four lunchtime sessions starting February 27. Both the podcast and the course are based on the book Taking Center Stage: Masterful Public Speaking Using Acting Skills You Never Knew You Had, co-written by Mauro and his co-director at The Theatre Lab, Deb Gottesman.

New episodes drop on the first of every month and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.



