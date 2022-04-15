Creative Cauldron to Present INTO THE WOODS

The 2021-22 Season "Reignite, Reimagine!" Continues at Creative Cauldron with Into the Woods, the beloved hit musical with book by James Lapine, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The show is directed by Matt Conner, who won a Helen Hayes Outstanding Director award for Beauty and the Beast, another gigantic show in terms production and legacy. Conner is adept at creating intricate worlds in Cauldron's intimate space without losing spectacle, and Into the Woods is no exception. This time, Conner says, "We will be visiting the ruins of an old castle wall where this timeless story unfolds in a plethora of periods that has touched generation after generation." Into the Woods runs from May 5 - 29, 2022. The production is sponsored by Mark Werblood, LLC. Press night is Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm.

Into the Woods' imaginative book by James Lapine skillfully intertwines the stories and characters from Grimm fairy tales. Paired with a luscious score by Stephen Sondheim, this Tony Award-winning musical has become a timeless masterpiece. A baker and his wife wish for a child, Cinderella wishes to go to the King's Festival and Jack wishes to sell his cow, so into the woods they must go in search of their prize. Happily ever after eludes them, however, as they soon learn the thorny consequences of getting exactly what you wished for.

Conner has assembled a talented cast including Creative Cauldron veterans Susan Derry (The Witch), John Loughney (The Baker), Erin Granfield (the Baker's Wife) and Amber Gibson (Jack's Mother/Evil Stepmother). Making their Cauldron debuts are Chad Wheeler, Brett Klock as Jack/Steward, Brooke Bloomquist as Cinderella/Red Riding Hood's Granny, Holly Kelly as Rapunzel/Cinder's Mother, Bobby Libby as Rapunzel's Prince, Santiago Alfonzo Meza as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Ashley Nguyen as Little Red, and Rachel Lockett and Angelica Miguel as the Stepsisters.

The creative team includes Music Director Elisa Rossman, previously served as Musical Director for Creative Cauldron's Helen Hayes nominated Disenchanted, and for numerous cabarets. Margie Jervis, Cauldron's Award-winning resident Scenic and Costume designer, incorporates her sculpture and puppetry background in the elements of this piece. Helen Hayes nominated Lyn Joslin returns as Lighting Designer.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948. Masks are required for all patrons at all times, and proof of vaccination OR a negative CDC approved COVID test is required for all patrons over 5 years of age.

