Creative Cauldron Announces Summer Cabaret And Concert Series 2023

Creative Cauldron's always popular Summer Cabaret and Concert series returns with a diverse line up of spectacular musical theater talent and professional bands. The series runs from July 7 through August 26, 2023 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm. A special fundraiser concert for the Pulmonary Heart Association will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 2 pm. General Admission Tickets are available and also Tables for 2 and Tables for 4 that include wine with the purchase.

Taisha Estrada (Friday, July 7 at 7:30 pm) Rooted in the traditions of Latin and American jazz, with an innovative, contemporary, multi-genre sound, Puerto Rican born Taisha Estrada is a compelling songwriter and storyteller. Taisha engages audiences through her lyrics and dynamic stage performance. Taisha was a finalist in the International Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Jazz Competition. Her musical projects have been featured in the Washington Post and NPR's Tiny Desk show, and she has performed at such venues as Blues Alley, Strathmore, Songbyrd and Union Stage. www.taishaestrada.com

Alan Naylor in “It's Still Rock to Me” (Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 pm) Star of Cauldron's Jacques Brel is aLive and Well and Living in Paris--for which he won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical--The Wizard of Oz, and now a series of best-selling summer and holiday cabarets, Alan Naylor returns with his signature showmanship and stellar piano skills in a rock n roll tribute! Some things are classics no matter how or when you hear them. The hits of: Freddie Mercury, Steve Perry, Elton John, Billy Joel, Dennis DeYoung.

The Kennedys (Friday, July 14 & Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 pm) The Kennedys (Maura and Pete Kennedy), a legendary New York based music duo, will be performing a two-night run at the Creative Cauldron. Originally from the DC area, they blend elements of country music, bluegrass, Western swing, and jangle-pop. They have performed with many of the greats, including Emmylou Harris, Chet Atkins, David Bromberg, Charlie Byrd, Roger McGuinn, Dave Carter, Steve Earle, Danny Gatton, Doc Watson, Tom Paxton, Nanci Griffith, and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Enjoy a welcome homecoming for these local legends. www.Kennedysmusic.com

Sara Fitzgerald & Friends in “Comfort Songs” (Friday, July 21 at 7:30 pm) Pianist Sarah Fitzgerald has put together a comfort-inspired cabaret of beloved songs that help keep us connected! Joined by friends and vocalists Elizabeth Kluegel (soprano whose voice has been described as "brilliant with shimmering tones'') Eduardo Castro (celebrated opera performer in Washington DC and Peru) and new friend and professional pianist Barbara Twigg, to explore what our favorite songs can teach us.

Ricky & Rebecca in “Settle Down” (Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 pm) Rebecca Ballinger and Ricky Drummond are back after last year's Christmas cabaret, Frivolidays! Featuring a variety of new and known material, Settled Down is a revelry in commitment. Now that they are both freshly in marriages of their own, Ricky and Rebecca are ready to make a confession — they were god awful at being single. Join us for an evening of music and comedy that will guide us through a communal cringe at courtship.

Steven Carter-Hicks (Friday, July 28 at 7:30 pm and special Fundraiser for the Pulmonary Heart Association Saturday, July 29 at 2:00pm) After Four SOLD OUT holiday cabarets, Stephen Carter-Hicks is back at the Cauldron to share some of his favorite songs. Joined by musical director Howard Breitbart on piano, expect the warm song stylings that have made Stephen a smash hit for Creative Cauldron!

Griefcat (Friday, August 4 at 7:30 pm) The wittiest, wisest, wise-cracking-ist songwriting duo return! Irreverent, poignant, spirited, stylish, glamorous…oh the adjectives! Griefcat's songs range from hilarious to sincere with a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. Griefcat entertains with music about the trials, joys, and tribulations of modern life. Their recent song Revolution (Poop at Work) is currently blowing up Instagram with thousands of views and likes. Cauldron favorites! Learn more: www.griefcat.com

The Dave Kline Band (Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 pm) UK violin-virtuoso Dave Kline is a violinist who stretches the boundaries often associated with the instrument. His music blends blues and jazz into a variety of styles from around the globe including Africa and Latin America; a high energy concoction of rhythm and melody. Dave will be joined by guest vocalist Lynn Veronneau. www.daveklineband.com

Wesley Diener in “Stories & Songs of Travel” (Friday, August 11 at 7:30 pm) Wesley Diener has sung us through lockdown under the summer sun and inspired us to dream of Paris in his French-inspired cabaret last year, and he's back again! "Who doesn't love the thrill of a new adventure?” Songs & Stories of Travel, featuring baritone Wesley Diener, will fly you over the Atlantic Ocean and back again with classical and musical theater vocal performances inspired by Spain, Russia, Ireland, Italy, England, and the United States. Listen to cultures collide in international masterpieces and feel at home with classic settings of American and British folk songs. Who knows - your next dream vacation could be inspired by a song!"

Don Dillingham - Nat King Cole Tribute (Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 pm) Creative Cauldron brings to life the magic of Nat King Cole in "Unforgettable – A Tribute to Nat King Cole" starring Don Dillingham. Known for his soft baritone voice and heartfelt renditions of the late singer's iconic songs. "With songs still familiar to today's audiences and a few lesser-known gems, Dillingham guided a packed theatre through Cole's life and career with ease and a not-inconsiderable dose of charm and humor". Maryland Theater Guide. www.donsinger.com

Quintango (Friday, August 18 at 7:30 pm) Hear the heartbeat of classical Argentinian tango performed by a quintet of top-notch female chamber musicians and their crackerjack bandoneon player. Tango like you've never imagined it: classical chops, jazz harmonies, and intimate arrangements. Over its 20-year history, QuinTango have performed around the world at festivals and venues, including the White House, and Kennedy Center. Quintango's Passport to the World debut in 2023 sold-out in advance! www.quintango.com

Favorite Child (Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 pm) Blending Indie Rock with favorite feel-good Fleetwood Mac and original compositions, Favorite Child brings stellar vocal harmonies, soaring guitar work and keyboards as the cornerstones of their music. Superlative sound, generous vibes www.favoritechildband.com

Veronneau (Friday, August 25 at 7:30 pm) The acclaimed and ever-popular VERONNEAU, have had an amazing year as Blues Alley artists-in-residence and with a new live album release. In recent years the band led by Quebecoise vocalist Lynn Veronneau and guitarist Ken Avis have presented jazz, French-chanson, Bossa Nova, their "Blue Tapestry" celebrating the music of Joni Mitchell and Carol King, and most recently an intimate duo show "Deep Cuts"...get ready for this year's delicious, heart-warming, beautiful, fun performance. Get your tickets, they go fast! www.VeronneauMusic.com

Sally Imbriano in “Feels like Home” (Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 pm) Fresh off her Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical, (Lucky Stiff, Nextstop Theatre Company), Sally Imbriano returns to Creative Cauldron with her latest cabaret, Feels Like Home. Her selections branch from folk to rock to musical theatre, and span from the 1950s to today. She'll sing songs you already love mixed with songs you feel you've always known… the perfect combination to make it feel like home.

Sally is joined by musicians Nathan Beary Blustein (keys), Dakota Kaylor (percussion), and debuting her cousin, Amon Alipio (guitar/trumpet).