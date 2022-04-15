For one night only on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 pm, Constellations Chamber Concerts presents "Celebrate," the finale to its 2021-22 concert season. The concert, taking place at 910 Black Lives Matter Plaza (16th Street NW), features performances by a trio of world-renowned guest artists: oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz and percussionists Javier Diaz and Mike Ramsey, joined by Artistic Director Ellen Hwangbo on piano.

"Celebrate" features an eclectic mix of works by living and 20th-century composers that explore the clashes and victories in the struggle between light and darkness through many different cultural lenses. The program includes Ruth Gipps' Threnody for English horn and piano, Javier Diaz's Canciones, Jeff Scott's Of Good and Evil for oboe and piano, Georges Aperghis' Graffitis, and a set of traditional Afro-Cuban songs.

Oboist and English hornist Toyin Spellman-Diaz is a founding member of the multi-GRAMMY-nominated Imani Winds and was recently appointed to the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music. Afro-Cuban percussion master Javier Diaz enjoys a wide-ranging career that includes recent credits in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and teaching positions at NYU and Rutgers, among many other highlights. Percussionist Mike Ramsey is a Broadway veteran and founding member of the multi-ethnic percussion ensemble Azaguno. Pianist Ellen Hwangbo serves as Artistic Director of Constellations and appears frequently as a guest artist with major chamber music festivals across the globe.

To protect the health and safety of hosts, artists, and audiences, Constellations requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all 2021-22 season events. Masks are strongly recommended and may be required based on local D.C. mandates at the time of the performance.

General admission tickets for "Celebrate" are available for $40, with student tickets (K-12, undergrad or grad student with ID) available for $15. For tickets and more information please visit: https://www.constellationsmusic.org/concerts-events.