Constellation Theatre Company Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Following the success of Sue Jin Song's one-woman show Children of Medea, Constellation Theatre Company presents the intimate two-person musical The Last Five Years as the second production in Season 14: Electric Impulses.

The production will be fully staged and filmed at CulturalDC's Source Theatre using a dynamic multi-camera setup and streamed online to audiences across the DC area and beyond.

Both Live Stream Opening Night and Video On Demand viewing options are available. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (202) 204-7741 or online at www.ConstellationTheatre.org.

A richly detailed portrait of a young couple's tumultuous romance comes to life in this beloved musical by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. Sparks fly when Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a novelist on the brink of wild success, meet as 20-somethings in New York - but growing ambition, egotism, and betrayal threaten to drive them apart. They each retrace their relationship from opposite ends, with Jamie moving forwards and Cathy backwards over the span of five years. Full of catchy, poignant songs performed by a live six-piece orchestra, The Last Five Years captures some of the most intimate highs and lows of modern romance.

The Last Five Years premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001. The Off-Broadway production in 2002 starred then-unknown performers Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz as Cathy and Jamie. The production won the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, as well as receiving Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Orchestrations, and Outstanding Set Design. Since then, The Last Five Years has ascended to musical theatre cult classic status, inspiring an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013 and a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2015.