Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Constellation Theatre Company Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The production will be fully staged and filmed at CulturalDC's Source Theatre.

May. 21, 2021  

Constellation Theatre Company Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Following the success of Sue Jin Song's one-woman show Children of Medea, Constellation Theatre Company presents the intimate two-person musical The Last Five Years as the second production in Season 14: Electric Impulses.

The production will be fully staged and filmed at CulturalDC's Source Theatre using a dynamic multi-camera setup and streamed online to audiences across the DC area and beyond.

Both Live Stream Opening Night and Video On Demand viewing options are available. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (202) 204-7741 or online at www.ConstellationTheatre.org.

A richly detailed portrait of a young couple's tumultuous romance comes to life in this beloved musical by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. Sparks fly when Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a novelist on the brink of wild success, meet as 20-somethings in New York - but growing ambition, egotism, and betrayal threaten to drive them apart. They each retrace their relationship from opposite ends, with Jamie moving forwards and Cathy backwards over the span of five years. Full of catchy, poignant songs performed by a live six-piece orchestra, The Last Five Years captures some of the most intimate highs and lows of modern romance.

The Last Five Years premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001. The Off-Broadway production in 2002 starred then-unknown performers Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz as Cathy and Jamie. The production won the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, as well as receiving Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Orchestrations, and Outstanding Set Design. Since then, The Last Five Years has ascended to musical theatre cult classic status, inspiring an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013 and a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2015.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
Masons College Of Visual And Performing Arts Announces 21-22 Young Alumni Commissioning Pr Photo

Mason's College Of Visual And Performing Arts Announces 21-22 Young Alumni Commissioning Project Winners

Premiere of WAITING ROOM to be Presented by Arena Stage Photo

Premiere of WAITING ROOM to be Presented by Arena Stage

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to be Presented by Monumental Theatre Company Photo

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to be Presented by Monumental Theatre Company

​​​​​​​Theater J Announces BECOMING DR. RUTH and FIRES IN THE MIRROR Photo

​​​​​​​Theater J Announces BECOMING DR. RUTH and FIRES IN THE MIRROR


More Hot Stories For You

  • Six Women File Lawsuit Against UCO Theatre Professor For Sexual Harassment
  • Bernadette Peters and Tim McGraw Join Season Lineup at The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts
  • Northern Oklahoma College Theatre Professor Arrested on Charges of Sexual Abuse
  • 3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 3: UNKNOWN