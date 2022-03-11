Congressional Chorus' Announces 'Beautifully Human' Concert On 3/26

Join the Congressional Chorus for its next live, in-person concert on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. entitled "Beautifully Human" at the National City Christian Church in downtown DC.

Beautifully Human celebrates the shared humanity of diverse people. It includes the Congressional Chorus' performance of two marquee works:

Credo is an underperformed masterwork and an emblem of Margaret Bonds' lifelong devotion to racial justice and musical craft. Using the words from W. E. B. DuBois' iconic text on racial equality, Bonds' created a powerful social justice manifesto. While the piece was initially composed for chorus with a full orchestra, Congressional Chorus will premiere Artistic Director Allan Laiño's brand new arrangement for organ and brass.

Where We Find Ourselves is inspired by the work of Hugh Mangum, a talented and compassionate photographer whose studio in the Jim Crow south was made accessible to every walk of life-Black, White, Native American, rich, middle class, and poor. In this multimedia concert experience, Mangum's portraits will provide a glimpse into ordinary life in the early 1900s. This exploration of race, class, and life experience urges us to consider where we find ourselves and how we might create a better world-one that our ancestors may have envisioned for us.

The concert will also feature special performances by the a capella Chamber Ensemble, a set of spirituals performed by the Northeast Senior Singers (NESS), and guest artists Katerina Burton and Christian Simmons.

This concert is made possible by generous support from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, Capitol Hill Community Foundation, DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, Eugene M. Lang Foundation, Share Fund, and Texas Instruments.

Tickets, time, and location information are available here. For those who are not able to join in person, we are also offering a virtual viewing option here.