Congressional Chorus Announces A NIGHTMARE ON G STREET Concert

Congressional Chorus is BACK with live, in-person concerts, starting with A Nightmare on G Street, a Halloween-themed extravaganza premiering Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 31.

The Chorus' first live, in-person concert since 2019, audiences will enjoy the unique blend of song and dance, featuring newly commissioned rap and poetry by Kosi. Jam out with the live band for choral performances of vintage Halloween hits like Monster Mash, Time Warp, and Thriller. Encounter spooky voices from the underworld, and hear the lament of La Llorona ("The Weeping Woman").

Audiences will have four chances to catch the show as we'll be putting on a series of miniature concerts (50 min runtime) with limited capacity audiences.

Friday, October 29, 2021 - 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm

Location: Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20005

Tickets: $40 preferred seating, $30 general admission

Audience members are encouraged to come in costume. We will also have several COVID-19 precautions in place, including proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance and face coverings. You can find more details about our health & safety plan here.

The concert is the first to premiere under the new Congressional Chorus leadership, including Artistic Director Allan Laiño and Executive Director Michelle Heslin.