Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performing Apprenticeships

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC), the Tony Award®-winning flagship theatre for multigenerational audiences in North America, is actively searching for Non-Equity Actors aged 19 and above to audition for the Performing Apprentice (PA) program for the 2024–2025 Season. Recognized as the nation’s premiere theatre for multi-generational audiences, CTC boasts two exceptional venues—a 746-seat proscenium and a 299-seat fully adaptable theatre. PAs have the unique opportunity to perform on CTC stages in collaboration with our resident Acting Company members, equity and non-equity actors, student actors, and locally, nationally and internationally renowned guest artists, who have included Itamar Moses, Philip Dawkins, Lisa Portes, Henry Godinez, Carlyle Brown, Kia Corthron, Nilo Cruz, Naomi Iizuka, Greg Banks, Lloyd Suh, Michael Mahler, Alan Schmuckler, Jerome Hairston, and Cheryl L. West.

PAs perform in named roles and as understudies, and participate in readings and workshops of new works. They also have an opportunity to interact with other departments at the theatre to help grow their professional development. Performing Apprentices have gone on to prolific careers in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, New York, and other major theatre regions, in some cases becoming CTC Acting Company members.

BENEFITS: Children’s Theatre Company Performing Apprentices are paid positions. Apprentices are paid a weekly salary of $615, receive complimentary tickets to all CTC shows, and are eligible to participate in company health insurance. There are no crew, strike, or other technical requirements. The PA contract for next season runs September 2024 – June 2025.

AUDITIONS

Washington, DC

DATE: Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 (10am—3pm)

LOCATION: Arena Stage @ Mead Center for American Theatre, 1101 Sixth Street SW, Washington, DC 20024

To schedule an audition, Please fill out an application and use the link below to sign up for an audition time or visit childrenstheatre.org/auditions.

Application Link:

https://airtable.com/appDvr9Z8UeDLKUd0/shrhamkDuUicot4mh

Audition Sign up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FABAA23A5FA7-46377633-performing

Questions? Email auditions@childrenstheatre.org with the subject line “PA Auditions – DC”

Atlanta, GA

DATE: Friday, January 12th, 2024 (11am—4pm)

LOCATION: Clark Atlanta University, 223 James P Brawley Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

To schedule an audition, Please fill out an application and use the link below to sign up for an audition time or visit childrenstheatre.org/auditions.

Application Link:

https://airtable.com/appDvr9Z8UeDLKUd0/shrhamkDuUicot4mh

Audition Sign up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FABAA23A5FA7-46379897-performing

Questions? Email auditions@childrenstheatre.org with the subject line “PA Auditions - Atlanta”



Chicago, IL

DATE: Friday, January 16th, 2024 (12pm—5pm)

LOCATION: DePaul University, 2400 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

To schedule an audition, Please fill out an application and use the link below to sign up for an audition time or visit childrenstheatre.org/auditions.

Application Link:

https://airtable.com/appDvr9Z8UeDLKUd0/shrhamkDuUicot4mh

Audition Sign up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FABAA23A5FA7-46378547-performing

Questions? Email auditions@childrenstheatre.org with the subject line “PA Auditions – Chicago”

Minneapolis, MN

DATE: Thursday, January 18th, 2024 (10am—5:30pm)

LOCATION: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404

To schedule an audition, Please fill out an application and use the link below to sign up for an audition time or visit childrenstheatre.org/auditions.

Application Link:

https://airtable.com/appDvr9Z8UeDLKUd0/shrhamkDuUicot4mh

Audition Sign up Link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FABAA23A5FA7-46378547-performing

Questions? Email auditions@childrenstheatre.org with the subject line “PA Auditions – Minneapolis”

Video Auditions

If you are unable to attend these auditions in person, please submit your audition digitally using the link below by January 31st, 2024.

https://airtable.com/appDvr9Z8UeDLKUd0/shrhamkDuUicot4mh

Questions? Email auditions@childrenstheatre.org with the subject line “PA Auditions - Virtual”

WHAT TO PREPARE

Two 1-minute monologues, contrasting in both style and tone. Two contrasting songs (one up-tempo, one lyrical) of only 16 measures in length. Songs can be from the musical theatre canon or of another genre (e.g. rock & roll, folk, gospel, art song, opera, etc.). An accompanist will be provided and we prefer accompanied selections only (no a cappella).

WHAT TO BRING

Bring your color headshot and current resume to the audition.

Callbacks: Callbacks will be virtual (Video Callbacks)

CASTING STATEMENT

Children’s Theatre Company is actively recruiting and seeking performers from under-recognized communities including, but not limited to, people of color, performers with disabilities, and LGBTQIAP+ performers for all casting, recognizing the value and importance of reflecting the diversity of our audience on stages.

CTC JUSTICE, EQUITY, DIVERSITY, & INCLUSION STATEMENT

CTC is dedicated to increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in our audiences, our programs and in all our hiring for staff, artists, and recruiting of Board members. We are committed to providing a work environment that is free from discrimination. CTC prohibits discrimination in employment against any employee or job applicant because of that person’s race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, sex, national origin, disability, genetic information, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, familial status, veteran status, status with regard to public assistance, membership in a local human rights commission or any other legally protected status.

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 250,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award® for regional theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony® nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC’s engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC’s comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org