Chamber Dance Project's GRACE, GRANDEUR & GATSBY Opens Next Month

Chamber Dance Project, Washington's premier contemporary dance company, opens its ninth summer season with Grace, Grandeur & Gatsby. Performance begins at 7:30PM Thursday evening, June 16 at The Harold and Sylvia Greenberg Theatre, a 300-seat theatre located at4200 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington DC.

"We are thrilled to present the works of four choreographers with a world premiere by the award-winning Tommie-Waheed Evans' Gravity to Grace, an eloquent series of duets and his first work en pointe," said Chamber Dance Project artistic director Diane Coburn Bruning. "Returning to the repertoire is the soaring ensemble work, Dwellings, seen last year in the National Cathedral by our dancer and choreographer Christian Denice, as well as the sensuous duet, Extremely Close, set in a sea of white feathers by the acclaimed Alejandro Cerrudo. I am excited to bring back the 2019 hit Prufrock, created by this same team from Gatsby."

An exhilarating response to one of America's most iconic novels, the world premiere of Gatsby reunites choreographer Diane Coburn Bruning and theater director Matt Torney, creators of 2019's Prufrock. Joining them is renowned puppeteer, Michael Haverty, who is creating a series of shadow puppets projected on screens that include and surround the dancers. This reimagining places Daisy Buchanan at the center of a story in which facades of success mask darker desires.

Known for unconventional and innovative approaches to performing art, CDP's production of Fitzgerald's seductive and dangerous world comes to life from a bold contemporary perspective through shadow puppetry, an original soundscape by James Garver, and dynamic dance.

Additionally, the world premiere of Gravity to Grace, by award-winning guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, eloquently explores themes of yearning, grief, and human connection. This vibrant collection of duets for four dancers is further dramatized through original music by composers Alexsandra Vrebalov and Jlin, and played by CDP's own string quartet.

The 2022 Season also includes repertoire favorites:

Dwellings, choreographed by Chamber Dance Project dancer and choreographer Christian Denice (who is currently dancing on Broadway in The Little Prince), is an intimate and emotional look at the necessity of connection and trust in times of chaos and uncertainty. It explores the way we cultivate and create sensations of home and security within ourselves and each other. As seen last year at CDP's National Cathedral performance, Dwellings is now making its theatre premiere.

Prufrock , the hit from CDP's 2019 season, navigates the emotional and psychological landscape of T.S. Eliot's masterwork "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock." This highly theatrical work, choreographed by Diane Coburn Bruning in collaboration with director Matt Torney, plays out against the poem's text and an original sound score by James Garver.

Extremely Close, choreographed by acclaimed choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, is a powerfully poignant and sensual duet set among a sea of white feathers with a moving piano score by Philip Glass.

The full season schedule:

Opening Night: Thursday June 16, 7:30pm

Friday, June 17, 8pm

Saturday, June 18, 2pm, followed by a 20-minute onstage workshop for audience members of all ages

Saturday, June 18, 8pm

Sunday, June 19, 7pm

Opening night tickets, at $75 for the performance only and $125 for the performance and cast party afterwards at Surfside, are available only at Chamber Dance Project or 202.499.2297 or by check mailed to 700 12th Street, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Friday-Sunday performance tickets are only sold through Greenberg's box office and 202.885.3634.