Cellist Amit Peled to Open Fairfax Symphony Orchestra's Season In New Capital One Hall

On Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 8:00pm, acclaimed cellist Amit Peled will open the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 Season at the brand new Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. Peled, who has a long history with the orchestra, performs Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1 in the highly-anticipated grand opening concert conducted by FSO Music Director Christopher Zimmerman.

The program also includes Bernstein's 3 Dance Episodes from On the Town and "Take Care of this House" from his musical 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., plus Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. There will be a pre-concert discussion at 7:00pm with Zimmerman and Peled.

Peled says, "Joining my dear friends and colleagues of the Fairfax Symphony with Maestro Zimmerman is always a joy. Moreover, celebrating the Saint-Saëns 100th anniversary with his famous cello concerto while opening the new hall will surely put us all on the edge of our seats in this joyous celebratory musical event."

Fairfax Symphony Executive Director Jonathan Kerr agrees, "We're thrilled Amit will join the FSO on stage for our exciting season opening concert and debut performance in the stunning, new Capital One Hall! As one of the most sought after cellists of our time, he has an intense and emotional commitment to the music, which he mesmerizingly communicates with audiences around the world."

Recent career highlights include Bach Suite cycles in the United States, Europe, and Israel; performances of the Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto at the Kennedy Center; a debut collaboration with the Peabody Chamber Orchestra led by Maestra Marin Alsop; a return to the Ravinia Festival in celebration of Peled's recording of the Brahms Cello Sonatas on the Goffriller cello (1733) once owned by the legendary cellist Pablo Casals; a return visit as a soloist to the Casals Festival in Puerto Rico; performances of the Shostakovich Cello Concerto and Penderecki's Second Cello Concerto conducted by the legendary Krzysztof Penderecki himself; Schubert's Arpeggione Sonata recorded on the Casals cello; and a worldwide musical celebration of Beethoven's Sonatas for Cello and Piano to commemorate the composer's 250th anniversary.

An enthusiastic chamber music artist, Peled is a member of the acclaimed Tempest Trio with violinist Ilya Kaler and pianist Alon Goldstein. Peled also performs with Goldstein and clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein as a member of the Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio.

One of the most sought-after cello professors in the world, Peled is a professor at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University where he has taught since 2003 and was one of the youngest professors ever hired by a major conservatory. He has instructed students who have gone on to garner top prizes at international competitions such as the Carlos Prieto International Competition in Mexico, the Schoenefeld International Competition in China, and Young Concert Artists Guild in New York. Embracing the new era of the pandemic, Peled recently established the Amit Peled Online Cello Academy in order to reach cellists all over the world with private lessons and in-depth courses on his First Hour technique method.

Passing on the tradition in which he performed with his mentors Bernard Greenhouse and Boris Pergamenschikow, Peled regularly performs with the Amit Peled Cello Gang. Composed of students from Peled's studio at the Peabody Institute, members of the Cello Gang range in age from undergraduate freshmen to second year master's students. Peled and the Cello Gang tour regularly around the country with recent performances at the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, the Society of Four Arts in Palm Beach, the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra, as a resident ensemble in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and all across Maryland, the gang's home state. Peled is also the founder, conductor, and artistic director of the Mount Vernon Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra dedicated to nurturing the careers of recently graduated music students, which annually performs a five-program season in Baltimore, Silver Spring, and Rockville, Maryland.

Raised on a kibbutz in Israel, Amit Peled began playing the cello at age 10. From 2012 through 2018, Peled performed on the Pablo Casals 1733 Goffriller cello, which was loaned to him personally by Casals' widow, Marta Casals Istomin. Today, he performs on a cello made by the Italian master Giovanni Grancino, ca. 1695, on generous loan from the Roux Family Foundation.

Amit Peled is represented worldwide by CTM Classics. For more information, visit www.amitpeled.com.

Photo credit: Lisa Marie Mazzucco