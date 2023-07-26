Cast Revealed For SWEAT at the Keegan Theatre

Performances run August 19-September 16, 2023.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo 1 Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center
Review: FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) at the Contemporary American Photo 2 Review: FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: José Rivera's YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM an Intensely Psychological Star Vehicle for T Photo 4 Review: José Rivera's YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM an Intensely Psychological Star Vehicle for Two Great Actors

Cast Revealed For SWEAT at the Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its upcoming production of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, SWEAT. The final production of Keegan’s 26th season, SWEAT plays August 19-September 16, 2023.

"I am excited to work with such an incredibly talented cast and creative team to bring this story to life,” remarks director Angelisa Gillyard. “SWEAT shows the fracturing of friendships and community when people feel trapped and powerless to change their circumstances. Deferred dreams and squelched ambitions fuel the fire of division among this group of people who feel forgotten and disposable. This play reveals the human casualties of corporate greed."

About the play: Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

The cast of SWEAT includes Deimoni Brewington (Evan), Bowen Fox (Jason), DeJeanette Horne (Brucie), Santina Maiolatesi Jachero (Jessie), Jamil Joseph (Chris), Lolita Marie (Cynthia), Susan Marie Rhea (Tracey), Andrés F. Roa (Oscar), and Jon Townson (Stan).

In addition to Gillyard, the creative team includes Luís Ramon Córdovez (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing & Properties Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Set Designer & Lead Carpenter), Johnna Presby (Costume Designer), Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Ian Vesperman (Sound Designer), and Sierra Young (Fight & Intimacy Director).

SWEAT runs August 19-September 16, 2023 with evening performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm.

There are two special events scheduled during the run, including:

  • Friday, August 25: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 pre-show drink

  • Sunday, August 27: Free “Meet the Artists” Audience Talkback after the matinee performance

More details and tickets are available at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Photos: Moonlit Wings Productions Celebrates 15 Years Of Inspiring Performing Arts Program Photo
Photos: Moonlit Wings Productions Celebrates 15 Years Of Inspiring Performing Arts Programs

Moonlit Wings Productions, a trailblazer in the world of performing arts, is jubilantly celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing exceptional and award-winning programs that have nurtured the talents of countless young artists. 

2
The Kennedy Center Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Hip Hop Culture Season Photo
The Kennedy Center Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Hip Hop Culture Season

Discover the exciting lineup and immersive experiences of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Fall 2023 Hip Hop Culture Season. From electrifying concerts to groundbreaking exhibitions, this season promises to showcase the best of hip hop culture. Immerse yourself in the world of hip hop at the iconic Kennedy Center.

3
Patti LuPone, David Foster & Katharine McPhee and More Set for 2023–2024 Season Photo
Patti LuPone, David Foster & Katharine McPhee and More Set for 2023–2024 Season of Renée Fleming VOICES

Discover the incredible lineup of performances and special events for the 2023–2024 season of Renée Fleming VOICES at the Kennedy Center. From renowned artists to captivating concerts, get ready for an unforgettable experience.

4
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Kennedy Center

A brilliantly-performed, well-mounted play about a horribly-performed, disastrously staged play.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler
Capital Hilton (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Ballet Theatre | Giselle
Wolf Trap (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Siegfried
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Synetic Theater (2/16-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Day's American Idiot
Alden Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NSO Pops: RENT in Concert
Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (7/26-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater (7/18-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Quinn: Small Talk
Kennedy Center Family Theater (7/28-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You