Cast Revealed For SWEAT at the Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its upcoming production of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, SWEAT. The final production of Keegan’s 26th season, SWEAT plays August 19-September 16, 2023.

"I am excited to work with such an incredibly talented cast and creative team to bring this story to life,” remarks director Angelisa Gillyard. “SWEAT shows the fracturing of friendships and community when people feel trapped and powerless to change their circumstances. Deferred dreams and squelched ambitions fuel the fire of division among this group of people who feel forgotten and disposable. This play reveals the human casualties of corporate greed."

About the play: Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

The cast of SWEAT includes Deimoni Brewington (Evan), Bowen Fox (Jason), DeJeanette Horne (Brucie), Santina Maiolatesi Jachero (Jessie), Jamil Joseph (Chris), Lolita Marie (Cynthia), Susan Marie Rhea (Tracey), Andrés F. Roa (Oscar), and Jon Townson (Stan).

In addition to Gillyard, the creative team includes Luís Ramon Córdovez (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing & Properties Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Set Designer & Lead Carpenter), Johnna Presby (Costume Designer), Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Ian Vesperman (Sound Designer), and Sierra Young (Fight & Intimacy Director).

SWEAT runs August 19-September 16, 2023 with evening performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm.

There are two special events scheduled during the run, including:

Friday, August 25: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 pre-show drink

Sunday, August 27: Free “Meet the Artists” Audience Talkback after the matinee performance

More details and tickets are available at Click Here.