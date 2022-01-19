Carol Burnett to Receive Sondheim Award at Signature Theatre

On May 16, 2022, Virginia's Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor Carol Burnett with the company's eleventh Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit and will benefit Signature Theatre's artistic, education, and community programs. More information can be found online at SigTheatre.org/Support/SondheimGala.

"With her love of musical theatre both on the stage and on her own show, it is more than fitting that Carol Burnett receive the Stephen Sondheim Award," said Signature's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "We are grateful to have this opportunity to raise much-needed resources for Signature by bringing our community together to honor her legendary talent."

"She is the final honoree to be chosen personally by Mr. Sondheim before his passing," noted Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, "and he greatly admired how she has brought the arts to millions of people through her comedy and artistry. We look forward to celebrating her extraordinary career this spring."

Carol Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, the Peabody, and a Grammy. The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. On Broadway, Carol Burnett originated the role of Princess Winifred in Once Upon A Mattress and appeared in Stephen Sondheim's musical revue Putting It Together; Fade Out, Fade In; Moon Over Buffalo; Love Letters and wrote Hollywood Arms with her daughter Carrie Hamilton.

Table sponsorship for the 2022 Sondheim Award Gala ranges from $12,000 to $100,000 and includes rewarding, year-long visibility and entertainment benefits. Individual tickets are $1,200. For more information about sponsorship and tickets contact Ashley Richardson, Donor Services Manager at 571-527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.