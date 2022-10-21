Carla Duren, Camilo Linares, and More Join THE DAY YOU BEGIN At The Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere commissioned musical The Day You Begin. The new musical is based on Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence and MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Jacqueline Woodson's #1 New York Times bestselling book illustrated by Rafael López. The Day You Begin features a script by Woodson, adapting one of her most popular picture books about taking those first steps into a place where nobody really knows you yet, music and lyrics by Toshi Reagon, and direction by Princess Grace George C. Wolfe Award winner Charlotte Braithwaite.

A poignant and heartening musical about finding the courage to make new friends, hear new stories, and see your own magic in the world, The Day You Begin stars Lucille Lortel Award winner Carla Duren (Hairspray and 110 in the Shade on Broadway) as Angelina, Camilo Linares (Picasso and Tía Julia y el escribidor at Gala Hispanic Theater) as Rigoberto, Ashley D. Nguyen (Dance Nation at Olney Theater Center, Shakespeare in Love at Keegan Theatre) as Min, Noah Virgile (The Royal Family of Broadway at Barrington Stage) as Sam, and Audrey Hailes (Associate Artistic Director of MBDance) as Ms. Veve.

"I'm so excited to be working with friends to bring this story to the stage. What we've created is beyond anything I could have imagined on my own and speaks, yet again, to the power of all of our stories," said Jacqueline Woodson.

The full creative team includes Dramaturgy by Amissa Miller, Scenic Design by Jian Jung, Costume Design by Trevor Bowen, Lighting Design by Tuce Yasak, Sound Design by Nick Hernandez, Puppet Design by Emma Wiseman, Projection Design by Attilio Rigotti, Props by Sam Bay, Hair and Makeup by Priscilla Bruce, and Casting by Danica Rodriguez. Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager and Sunder Ganglani is the Assistant Director.

Tickets for the production, which will embark on a National Tour in 2023 (dates and venues to be announced), are currently on sale via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.

The Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. performance is a sensory-friendly performance designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming to all families, including those with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities.

Following the performance on Saturday, November 19 at 1:30 p.m., patrons are invited to stay for a creative conversation where young audience members can ask questions and hear stories from Jacqueline Woodson, the show's artists, and creative team. Also on November 19, Woodson will sign books for patrons between the 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. performances.